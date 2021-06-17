Forget cleaning the windows: this Cecotec robot does it for you and is on sale for 129 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If cleaning the windows is not your thing, this Cecotec robot is perfect for you. It cleans the windows of the whole house without you having to make any effort and is on sale for only 129 euros.

Cleaning windows is one of the most hated household chores for many people. Removing dirt from windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces requires some skill, since it is very easy to get marks from drops or areas where we have wiped, not to mention that everything ends up splashed with water.

If you want to forget once and for all about doing this annoying housework, pay attention because this offer interests you. This Cecotec window cleaning robot automatically makes the glass throughout your house shiny and without you having to make any effort. Now it is on sale and you can buy it for only 129 euros.

We talk about Conga WinDroid 870, Cecotec’s best-selling window cleaning robot. It’s a smart appliance that cleans and dries glass throughout your home for you. It can be used on all types of glazed or smooth surfaces regardless of their size or thickness, such as windows, doors, partitions or tiles.

Window cleaning robot that automatically cleans and dries glass and smooth surfaces. It offers a suction power of 80 W, has three programs and its cleaning speed is 4 minutes per square meter.

The robot has three automatic cleaning programs to clean and dry the windows. In addition, to remove even the most stubborn dirt, it has a Twice button that makes the device clean the surface twice in a row. So that you can handle it comfortably, this window cleaning robot includes a remote control in which you can select the desired cleaning program.

Conga WinDroid 870 calculates the most suitable cleaning route using artificial intelligence. It is able to detect the limits of the window and clean the surface completely following the optimal path. It has a suction power of 80 W and its cleaning speed is 4 minutes per square meter, so the glasses will be resplendent in no time.

In addition, to guarantee safety during its operation, it has an uninterruptible power supply that prevents it from falling to the ground if there is a power failure, it is equipped with sensors to detect obstacles and frames and it has a super resistant safety rope.

After placing the order, Cecotec will send you the window cleaning robot within 24 to 72 working hours with the shipping costs totally free. The brand warns that there are few units, so you better hurry if you want to buy it before it runs out.

