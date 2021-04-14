Forget buying a graphics card this year

Buying a graphics card is impossible, unless we are willing to pay the astronomical figures that move in the second-hand market, or that we want to opt for low-end models that, in most cases, offer practically zero value.

If you wonder how we got to this situation, I must say thate the answer is long and a bit complexbut don’t worry, I can make you a simple and true to reality summary just by touching four important points:

The demand for semiconductors, and other materials needed to make electronic components, such as substrates, for example, has risen enormously, and the large producers have not been able to respond to that demand.

Cryptocurrency mining has experienced a new bubble, and this has triggered the demand for graphics cards to such an extent that it is impossible to find stock. This point ties in with the previous one, since graphic cards use semiconductors and other materials that are suffering a great shortage.

Speculators They have taken the opportunity to make their fortune, and are trying to monopolize all the graphics card units they can to resell them on the second-hand market at crazy prices. The situation is so bad that even older generation models, such as the GTX 970, have tripled in price.

The launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S It has also had a notable impact, since AMD has had to dedicate most of the chip production that it has contracted with TSMC to manufacture the APUs of both consoles, which has affected the production of its Radeon RX 6000.

You won’t be able to buy a graphics card: Demand will still be too high

NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress confirmed at an event held with investors that the demand for graphics cards will still be much higher than the offer, and that this situation will remain unchanged practically throughout 2021. For the ordinary user, this means that you will not be able to buy a graphics card at its recommended price for the rest of the year, but I want to go further and launch one look more in the medium and long term.

So that the current situation improves, and so that you can buy a graphics card without having to mortgage, demand needs to drop significantly, or production needs to be greatly increased until the balance of supply and demand is balanced. Even in this case, it could take some time for prices to return to acceptable levels, as was the case with the previous cryptocurrency bubble.

NVIDIA’s CMP solutions, designed for cryptocurrency mining, have been very successful because they are the only option that miners have right now to continue expanding their large mining companies, but they have not only failed to solve the problem of use of graphics cards to mine, but also have shown that this is deeper than it seems, and that even with a huge increase in production it may not be possible to normalize stock levels and sales prices.

If we take for granted that the situation will start to improve by the end of 2021, which frankly I am not convinced at all, it is likely that we will not see a certain normalization of stock levels and prices until mid to late 2022.

I know what you are thinking, and there is no chance that the situation will normalize sooner and faster? Well yes, there is one thing that could have such a great impact that it would be able to normalize the market in a very short time, and that will allow you to buy a graphics card at a good price in a short time: a huge puncture in the cryptocurrency sector that makes it no longer profitable to mine them. This would create a domino effect and flood the second-hand market with numerous graphics cards.

In this scenario, as the stock increases so rapidly, prices would have to gradually fall, and competition among resellers themselves, coupled with the fear of losing money or not making certain purchases profitable, could sink prices at high speed and it would normalize the situation in less time than, for example, an increase in production with a high background demand. Buying a graphics card in that scenario would be much easier, and cheaper.