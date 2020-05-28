Guy forget, director of Roland Garros, went through the program Mats Wilander and Justine Henin, at Eurosport, to assess, among other circumstances, the power of experience and of the most veteran players to come back and perform without so much rhythm or audience. Guy and Justine agreed in pointing out that the most experienced will get an advantage when the competition returns.

“It is still early and it is difficult to predict, because we are a few months away from knowing what will finally happen with the season and when the tournaments will begin. I fully trust that some tournaments will be played, even before Roland Garros, something that would be good for tennis. I think that when that happens, the more experienced players will continue upstairs, because when you are young you need four or five hours a day to get rhythm and security in games. “

“I think Djokovic, Federer or Nadal, with less training, can trust their experience and they will still be there in the great moments. I think they are going to come back quite well, and I think the same with the girls. They were very good at the beginning of season Novak was amazing Roger always plays great when he’s in shape and Rafa looks like a youth I really want him to go back to tennis and see these guys and the girls who have so much to offer like Barty and his improvement, playing wonderful tennis. “

“Playing without fans is a unique situation, to which everyone will have to adjust worse if I had to bet, I think that the more experienced players have the chance to win. For example, for Serena it gets more and more complicated, but perhaps it is the opportunity to rest and recover because since she was a mother she has not been able to fully recover. Halep is also very motivated. In general I think it is a good moment for women’s tennis, she is playing very well and in different ways. “