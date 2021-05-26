Forget Anastasia Kvitko wearing clothes under her black top! | Instagram

The beautiful model and Instagram celebrity known as The Russian Kim Kardashian, the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko showed off her charms in a black outfit, even though it seems she forgot to wear some clothes under it.

He shared a new photo 7 hours ago on Instagram, he is posing in front of a beautiful black car just like his outfit, it looks like he is promoting the car line in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Anastasia kvitko He is wearing a beige trench coat with which he broke a bit with the transition of black colors, this because he was right in front of this precious Lamborgini.

This is not the first time Anastasiya Kvitko As you can find her on her social networks, she does some luxury car rental promotion, a few weeks ago she was in Miami, Florida, also in the United States she was promoting another car rental agency.

If you pay attention to the image you will notice that the model is not wearing anything under her top, which by the way is crossed at the top of the waist, just below her huge charms.

Several of her millions of followers agree that the Russian model does an excellent job and that above all she looks beautiful in any of her photos.