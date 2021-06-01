Forget about bites this summer: Xiaomi’s mosquito repellent is on sale for € 8 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Don’t suffer any more from annoying bites. This summer you can say goodbye to them with Xiaomi mosquito repellent, which will rid you of insects for only 8 euros.

We have been waiting all year for the arrival of summer. With him we launch the beach and pool season and we can enjoy the well-deserved rest of the holidays. But the summer season also has its negative side, and the appearance of insects is one of the most annoying.

If the mosquitoes feed on you and do not let you enjoy the summer, pay attention because this offer interests you. Xiaomi mosquito repellent is on sale in AliExpress And you can get it from just 8.33 euros to scare away insects at home, in the tent, in the apartment on the beach or anywhere else.

There are two versions: the standard, which is the one that costs 8.33 euros, and the smart, which costs only 1 euro more, 9.53 euros. The difference is that the smart variant connects to the Xiaomi Mi Home app and can be remotely connected and disconnected.

Say goodbye to insects with this Xiaomi mosquito repellent for € 8

This mosquito repellent is a light, compact device with a very simple operation. It has a minimalist design with a white finish, which allows it to fit in with the decoration of any room and go unnoticed.

It has a filter with pyrethroids, insecticidal chemicals that are effective in repelling mosquitoes. The filter is placed in the base and the device is responsible for spreading the repellent by means of a built-in fan.

The substance is colorless and odorless, and it is not toxic to humans, so its use is completely safe. A single device is enough to protect a room of 28 cubic meters.

This Xiaomi anti-mosquito has the advantage that it does not plug into the power, so you can use it anywhere. Runs on two AA batteries and offers a great autonomy of up to 90 nights of uninterrupted operation.

After placing your order, AliExpress will send it to you completely free of charge and you will have it at home within 10 days, so you can start using it right away.

