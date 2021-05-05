Forge Closes More Than $ 150 Million In Funds And Adds New Investors Amid Another Record Quarter

Following FINRA’s approval for Forge and SharesPost to operate as a single agent broker, Deutsche Börse, Temasek and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital invest in Forge’s vision for private markets

Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), the world’s leading private equity market, announced today that it has received approval from FINRA to operate as a sole broker with SharesPost, with which Forge merged in 2020, and closed an over-demanded round of more than $ 150 million in new funding. Total funds raised to date exceed $ 250 million and the latest round includes existing investor Deutsche Börse and new Forge investors: Temasek, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, LUN Partners Group and others. Continued interest from global strategic and financial investors validates Forge’s leadership position as it continues to develop new and innovative products and services to meet the needs of the private market.

“We are excited to have these incredible companies partner with Forge as we continue to develop the operating system for the private market,” said Forge President and CEO Kelly Rodriques. “With their support and the support and momentum arising from the SharesPost merger, we are in an excellent position to continue to deliver world-class solutions and provide data, technology and liquidity at scale to private markets.”

Since inception, Forge has completed more than $ 9 billion in transactions at approximately 400 private companies. In the months after acquiring SharesPost, the company posted a record three consecutive quarters including Q1 2021 when Forge completed 1,400 transactions for a total volume of more than $ 730 million.

Forge plans to use the increased funds to continue expanding service offerings in the United States and abroad. Jane Atherton, Managing Director, Temasek International Investments and Paul Hilgers, Managing Director of Deutsche Börse’s Cash Market Business will join Forge’s Board.

“The importance of private markets is growing, both for companies and investors,” explains Christoph Hansmeyer, Head of Group Strategy and M&A at Deutsche Börse. “Investing in Forge represents a testament to our commitment to helping companies access both public and private liquidity, and enables global investors to participate in the wealth created in both the public and private markets.”

With more than 642 private unicorn companies worldwide totaling $ 2 trillion in collective valuation and many of them remaining private for 10 years or more, unicorn companies are increasingly turning to the private market for liquidity solutions offered by Forge. . Global institutions, through their investments in Forge, are showing increased interest in innovative new products and services that build on the basic secondary business capabilities offered by the Forge platform.

“The private equity market plays an increasingly important role in today’s financial landscape, and Wells Fargo recognizes the importance of a digital platform like Forge in the continued evolution of this market,” said Tom Richardson, director of Principal Technology Investments at Wells. Fargo Strategic Capital. “Forge’s liquidity solutions simplify the complexities of private market transactions and introduce greater transparency into the price discovery process. We are excited about the opportunities this brings to our clients and we look forward to seeing continued growth from Forge.”

In February 2021, Forge launched Forge Company Solutions, a comprehensive suite of liquidity solutions for high-growth private companies to facilitate customized liquidity programs, including liquidity tender offers for employees sponsored by executive liquidity companies and direct announcements.

About Forge

Forge serves the complex and emerging needs of the private market ecosystem by forging new connections through our technology, data and expertise. The firm founded in 2014 empowers investors and shareholders by facilitating liquidity in private markets. Forge is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors and large global institutions, including Deutsche Börse, Temasek, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, FT Partners, Draper Associates, Peter Thiel, Munich Re Ventures and LUN Partners Group. Securities related services are offered through Forge Market, LLC (“Forge Markets”) and SharesPost Financial Corporation (“SPFC”), each of which is a member of FINRA / SIPC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Forge Global, Inc. Transactional information includes transactions conducted through SPFC, Forge Markets and Emerson Equity, LLC (member of FINRA / SIPC and stockbroker of SharesPost, Inc.) in 2011.

