By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Jun 26 (.) – The euro rose on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise in three weeks, after the European Central Bank reaffirmed its ultra-expansive monetary policy, while the dollar was pressured by fear of markets to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

* Facing its worst economic contraction in generations, ECB authorities decided on June 4 to extend their purchases of emergency bonds until mid-2021 and increased the amounts by € 600 billion, to € 1.35 trillion, to help member states to finance their response to the epidemic.

* . reported after that meeting that ECB authorities discussed increases of between € 500bn and € 750bn.

* Cautious comments suggested that an extension of bond purchase plans and reinvestment programs could occur by the end of the year, which could benefit the euro.

* Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.1% at $ 1.12395 and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since the first week of June.

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch trading platforms and market surveys indicate that foreign exchange investors are increasing their long positions in the euro / dollar exchange rate.

* Gains in the euro and an increase in coronavirus infections in the United States caused the dollar to have trouble gaining momentum.

* The Texas Governor temporarily halted plans to reopen the state due to an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Texas, which was leading efforts to revive the economy during the confinements, now registers one of the largest increases in new cases in the country.

* Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was down 0.1% at 97,251 units.

(Report by Saikat Chatterjee. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)