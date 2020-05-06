By Olga Cotaga and Joice Alves

LONDON, May 6 (.) – The euro resumed its decline on Wednesday and the yen hit a seven-week peak against the dollar following a court decision that cast doubt on Germany’s involvement in the eurozone stimulus program.

* On Tuesday, the highest German court gave the European Central Bank (ECB) three months to justify its bond purchase program if it does not want to be left without the Bundesbank’s participation in one of its main stimulus plans.

* “Some clients believe that the stimulus is much easier to implement in the United States than in Europe,” said Neil Jones, head of currency sales at Mizuho.

* The euro fell to a nearly two-week low of $ 1.0786 and in its latest trades fell 0.4% to $ 1.0795.

* The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, making it unlikely that the German court will derail the stimulus programs in the euro zone. However, uncertainty is only the last obstacle to the European response to the coronavirus and undermines both the regional project and its common currency.

* Athanasios Vamvakidis, a senior executive at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expected a bigger collapse of the euro as the global picture worsened, a more severe than expected recession in the euro area, a weaker macro policy response in the euro area. and low oil prices.

* Eurozone business activity nearly stopped last month, while retail sales in March suffered the biggest slump ever recorded.

* “We expect a weakening of the euro / dollar in the coming months,” said Vamvakidis, adding that he expects the euro to fall to between $ 1.02 and $ 1.05, “with downside risks.”

* The yen was up 0.2% to 106.20 units per dollar, its highest level since March 17.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)