By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Jun 3 (.) – The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday and was looking to extend its bullish streak to a seventh day, while the dollar fell against most currencies as the outlook for more stimulus and Hopes of an economic recovery led investors to riskier assets.

* During the Asian session, the euro’s implied volatility measurements rose to 12%, its highest level in a month, suggesting that operators are preparing for higher-than-normal movements in the EU currency.

* The euro hit an 11-week high of $ 1.1125 on expectations that authorities will support weaker eurozone economies with debt purchases. The common currency was up 0.4%. The seven-day upward streak is the longest since December 2013.

* The Australian dollar hit a five-month high of 0.6982 against the US dollar as the funds sought exposure to economies that are expected to post faster recoveries following the coronavirus pandemic.

* The US dollar also fell against the British pound, the Norwegian krona, the Swedish krona, and the Canadian dollar, as huge protests against racism in the United States weighed on the greenback.

* The dollar index, which measures the performance of the world’s largest economy currency against six currencies, fell to a nearly three-month low of 97.28.

* “The strengthening of the risk currencies of Australia and New Zealand, combined with the weakness of the dollar, the yen and the franc, suggests that investors have continued to increase their risk exposure for another day,” said Charalambos Pissouros, analyst at Mercado at JFD Group.

* President Donald Trump has threatened to use the Army to curb protests against racism and police brutality. US stocks continue to rebound, however, which has confused some currency traders about the direction of the market.

* The Japanese currency was up 0.1% against the dollar at 108.79 yen.

(Report by Olga Cotaga; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)