FOREX-Dollar takes a breather before Fed chief testimony, cryptocurrencies attempt to rally

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Jun 22 (.) – The dollar paused on Tuesday as traders waited for testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to find new clues about the surprising change in the central bank’s policy landscape. while increasing support for cryptocurrencies.

* The dollar had risen strongly since the Fed targeted earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes last week, although it fell on Monday.

* Against the euro, the greenback lost 0.4% to around $ 1.1890, extending its losses for the session in Asia. The greenback rose slightly to 110.42 yen, while the dollar index added 0.1% to 92.078 after falling about 0.5% on Monday.

* “The dollar index has seen a steady decline since March, however, since the Fed’s announcement, we have seen a rapid reversal,” said Ali Jaffari, head of North American capital markets at Validus Risk Management.

* “This renewed dollar momentum is expected to continue in the short to medium term, as a hard-line Fed paints a majestic picture of ever faster rate hikes.”

* In the medium term, investors will be very focused on the US labor market, as its behavior is likely to influence the Fed’s attitude. In the near future, all eyes are on Powell, who will appear before the Congress from 1800 GMT.

* In prepared comments, he highlighted the sustained improvement in the labor market and the recent rise in inflation.

* On Monday, hardline Fed officials such as St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard and Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan commented on the risks of acting too slowly.

* However, New York Fed Chairman John Williams said it was too early to change policy and that he expects inflation to decline from around 3% this year to around 2% in 2022 and 2023.

* Fed member Loretta Mester will also deliver a speech on Tuesday.

* Among other currencies, the British pound lost 0.4% to $ 1.3873, maintaining its gains during the Asian session as investors expect the British economy to continue its reopening on July 19.

* Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies found some support after falling on Monday, when assets were hit by tough measures in China against their operations and mining, as well as technical factors. On Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at $ 31,337 and Ether at $ 1,861.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)