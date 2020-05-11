By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (.) – The dollar rose on Monday as investors worried that the economic recovery could be slower than expected and were seeking the security of the US currency, despite the fact that more countries were easing the confinements imposed to curb the coronavirus.

* The dollar was mostly stable during the session in Asia, but rose at the start of operations in London as investors adjusted their risk expectations in the face of warnings of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

* Japan said on Sunday it could end its state of emergency in many regions this week, and New Zealand said it could lift some restrictions on Thursday. The United Kingdom has presented plans to ease confinements, while in France trade reopened on Monday.

* South Korea warned of a second wave of the virus, as infections rebounded to a maximum of a month and new infections also accelerated in Germany.

* “A tone of risk aversion has been imposed earlier this week,” said Lee Hardman, exchange rate strategist at MUFG, who said there are some concerns that reopening of economies in places like Germany has led to a rebound in infection rate.

* Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.3% from Friday’s close in New York at 100,090. The euro fell 0.3% against the greenback to $ 1.08165.

* The Japanese yen hit a 10-day low against the dollar, down around 0.6%, after a US buyer bought a large amount of the dollar-yen, forcing the price above 107 yen.

* The possibility that the tensions between China and the United States may exacerbate also weighed on global confidence. A phone call between negotiators in Beijing and Washington eased fears of an impending new round of U.S. tariffs.

(Report by Elizabeth Howcroft, Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)