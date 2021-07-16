FOREX-Dollar rises after positive US retail sales data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Iain Withers

NEW YORK, Jul 16 (.) – The dollar rose slightly on Friday and was on track to post a weekly gain, supported by positive retail sales data that strengthened expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter.

* The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.157% to 92.718. The index is on track to post a 0.6% rise for the week, its biggest weekly advance in nearly a month.

* US retail sales rose unexpectedly in June as demand for goods remained strong, even though spending is shifting to services.

* Strong US data and a shift in interest rate expectations after the Federal Reserve suggested earlier-than-expected hikes in June in 2023 helped propel the dollar in recent weeks and made investors nervous about short bets.

* The dollar’s advance on Friday came despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating Thursday that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the US central bank will continue to support the economy.

* “The data was consistent with substantial progress in the economy and consolidates expectations for very strong second quarter growth of around 10%,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

* “A backdrop of rising inflation, falling unemployment and resilient consumption provides a compelling case for the Fed to withdraw stimulus,” Manimbo said.

* The British pound was lower against the dollar, heading for its worst week in a month as investors sought safety on the greenback amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases globally.

* Cryptocurrencies found support after recent turmoil and bitcoin was almost stable at $ 31,835.59.

(Report by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Iain Withers, additional report by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)