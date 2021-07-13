FOREX-Dollar rises after data showing inflation soaring in the US

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Marc Jones

NEW YORK, Jul 13 (.) – The dollar rose to a five-day high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest rise in 13 years in June. raising the prospect that inflation concerns will continue.

* The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month, the biggest rise since June 2008, after rising 0.6% in May, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

* “(This was) clearly a bullish surprise. It will make (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill a much more complicated exercise than it would have otherwise,” said Michael Brown. , a senior analyst at London-based payments firm Caxton.

* “The exchange rate reaction is what one would expect given a bullish surprise, with the dollar rising across the board in line with the sharp rise in Treasury yields,” Brown added.

* Traders await Powell’s appearance before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any signs of the timing of a possible change in monetary policy by the Fed.

* Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expects supply chains to normalize and adapt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shares that view.

* The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.59% to 92.762, its highest level since July 8. The index is just shy of the three-month high of 92,844 touched last week.

* The possibility of a stimulus withdrawal, highlighted by a surprise shift in tune from the Fed last month, has boosted the dollar in recent weeks despite a further surge in coronavirus cases in many parts of the world.

* Meanwhile, the British pound fell after the Bank of England lifted pandemic-era restrictions on dividend payments by banks. The pound was down 0.49% against the dollar.

(Report by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)