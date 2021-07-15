FOREX-Dollar recovers ground after data from US unemployment aid applications

. Latam Videos

Uruguayan theater launches into audiovisual with a TV series

Montevideo, Jul 15 . .- Hit by the stoppage of the pandemic, a Uruguayan theater set out to bite the bullet and risk everything in an innovative adventure: to produce a fictional television series with a team that allies playwrights with filmmakers and its stage transformed into a film set. Oblivious to the health debacle that led to the fact that, since March 2020, almost no play was premiered inside, the entrance to the El Galpón theater remains intact while, indoors, the stage is unrecognizable. WINS, RISK AND ADVENTURE The black of the tables and the curtain now make up an impeccable apartment with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and balcony surrounded by spotlights and cables, since, as Lila García, administrative secretary of the historic theater, explains to Efe, this Monday the filming of “Temporario” began there, a project as innovative as it is risky. “It is an adventure that is not cinema nor is it filmed theater. What we want to do is investigate in a way that is the mixture of the confluence of these forces”, highlights the actress and theater director. It is that, as García says, the project of the series arose due to the impact of the pandemic, when in light of the suspension of shows, the theater made an effort to find alternatives that would allow it to keep its work afloat. “The first thing we did was to develop a form of ‘streaming’ (live transmission). There was a period of research on the technical elements to achieve quality ‘streaming’, very inspired by what was being done in many parts of the world “, he details. Although he notes that the audiovisual world was not alien to the team, the theater board points out that the process was not easy, since, due to lack of initiative or lack of resources, in Uruguay almost no national fiction productions are made for TV . “We do it at great risk, exploiting all the capabilities we have (…) it has been all based on agreements, the need to transform our sector and solve work situations in closed rooms, unemployed people or unemployment insurance “, he underlines, and adds that the impulse was given with” desire “and” learning “. FUSION OF EFFORTS A key piece for the production of “Temporario” was the contribution of various playwrights who, turned into screenwriters, created each chapter under the coordination of the Argentine screenwriter Esther Feldman, who had the original idea, and the advice of the cultural manager José Miguel Onaindia. Among them stands out the Uruguayan playwright Gabriel Calderón, who this year obtained international recognition with works in Spain and Italy and who qualifies the proposal as “attractive” and “intelligent” at a time when, he notes, “the entire theater sector is having many difficulties not just to do but to react. ” “It seems to me that El Galpón had an intelligent reflex in saying: ‘it is a time when the scenic activities are paralyzed and, nevertheless, the world of the audiovisual industry is booming, to see if we can help in that passage'” , opines. On the other hand, Calderón, who chose for his episode, whose slogan was to deal with death, to make a comedy to “have another perspective” in a pandemic context, considers that it was challenging to adapt his work to audiovisuals. While he claims that he actually wrote “for theater” knowing that his piece would later be translated into a television script with the help of the filmmaker and artistic director of the series Guillermo Casanova, the playwright says that a central difference is that there are not “800 eyes looking “, but a camera in which everything is concentrated. Likewise, as he will also assume the direction of an episode, the Uruguayan explains how the preparation for a shoot is different from that of a theatrical work. “We always rehearse, we make it flow because when a play begins it doesn’t end until an hour, an hour and a half or two hours. Here the rhythm is built later with the editing; then above all, you have to train the ability to hold the ball for many takes. same state, same performance, “he emphasizes. PROJECTING A FUTURE To which he points out that independent theater “always reinvents itself” and finds its way out of the situations that overwhelm it, as happened with the members of El Galpón during the last dictatorship (1973-1985), García trusts in the recovery of the sector. With her eyes fixed on the premiere of the series, which will be broadcast on Uruguayan Channel 10, the secretary says that she would like initiatives like this to be replicated in other institutions in the country and even in others in the region. In turn, he hopes that the project will invite reflection “on the need” for local audiovisual production “for an identity issue and cultural development.” .