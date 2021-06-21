FOREX-Dollar Loses Strength After Latest Fed Comments; bitcoin collapses

By Iain Withers

LONDON, Jun 21 (.) – The dollar fell against its main rivals on Monday, although overall it held most of the previous week’s gains after the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly more aggressive stance on monetary policy.

* The dollar index lost momentum after a 1.9% jump last week, the biggest increase since March 2020, after the Fed suggested that ultra-expansionary policies to support the US economy could end earlier than expected.

* The index, which measures the dollar against six rival currencies, was down 0.2% to 92,074 units, from a high of 92,405 units reached on Friday, a level not seen since April 13.

* Last Wednesday’s Fed announcements have been shaking markets ever since, although risk sentiment improved relatively on Monday, which was reflected in bullish trading in European equity markets.

* Among the currencies gaining ground was the British pound, up 0.6% to $ 1.3877, after losing more than 2% against the dollar the previous week.

* The euro also added about 0.25%, at $ 1.18960. The yen appreciated 0.2% against the dollar, although it trimmed some of its previous gains for the day.

* “The radical change in Fed policy has brought an abrupt end to the recent period of low volatility and narrow trading ranges for the world’s top 10 currencies,” MUFG currency analysts said in a note.

* “The Fed has encouraged market participants to price in interest rate hikes in 2022, which raised short-term rates in the United States and propped up the dollar,” he explained.

* Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin’s slump continued to plummet nearly 10% to $ 32,258.49 at 1122 GMT, hit by China’s announcement that it will expand restrictions on currency mining in Sichuan province. .

* Crypto mining – the production of digital currencies from complex electronic operations – is big business in China, accounting for more than half of the world’s generation of bitcoins.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)