FOREX-Dollar heads for second week in a row down against euro and pound

By Joice Alves

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar was under heavy pressure on Monday and headed for its second month in a row in loss against the euro and the pound, as investors moderated their fears of rising inflation in the United States and awaited the result. of the employment figures to be released at the end of the week.

* At 1145 GMT, the dollar index, which compares the greenback to a basket of major currencies, was down 0.03% to 90.058 units.

* On Friday, data showing a key measure of US inflation hitting a 29-year high briefly lifted the currency to a two-week high.

* The euro was unchanged at $ 1.2189, away from Friday’s low of $ 1.2133. The British pound was down 0.1% to $ 1.4178.

* In a day with low volumes of operations, investors weighed the impact on US assets of an increase in inflationary pressures, while the Federal Reserve continues to ratify its ultra-expansionary monetary policy stance.

* The market believes that US inflation at current levels will be transitory. Next year the price increase index should reach 2.5%, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of currency and commodities, said in a note.

* Among volatile cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 3.7% at $ 36,978, while Ether was up 7.7% at $ 2,576.

(Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)