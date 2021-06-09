FOREX-Dollar falls before US inflation data and ECB meeting

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Jun 9 (.) – The dollar was trading at the low end of its recent gains on Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. inflation figures and a meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to provide signals of a global recovery. and the opinion of the issuing organizations on how they will reduce the stimuli.

* Investors have bet against the dollar, but are increasingly nervous about the presumed beginning of the end of the massive monetary stimulus. Furthermore, they fear that interest rate hikes could end a 15-month downtrend in the dollar.

* Some think that the gradual reduction of stimuli could accelerate and the dollar would rise if inflation in the United States rises more than the 0.4% per month that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any signs of an impending slowdown in its bond buying program.

* Both events occur on Thursday and the anticipation has almost killed volatility in major currencies as traders take a wait and see stance. The euro rose to $ 1.2191, and the Japanese currency was stable at 109.47 yen per dollar.

* Deutsche Bank’s currency volatility index fell to its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday and sank further on Wednesday. The dollar index remained fixed at 90.005 units.

* “We expect a fairly quiet day in the currency markets today, ahead of May’s US CPI and tomorrow’s ECB meeting,” ING strategists Petr Krpata, Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner said in a note to clients.

* Before US inflation figures, China’s producer price report for May showed the biggest jump in 12 years.

* The yuan held steady around the 6.4 per dollar level after a bill aimed at competing with China was passed by the US Senate, dampening recent enthusiasm from bullish investors in the renminbi.

* Bitcoin was rebounding from a three-week low to which it fell on Tuesday, changing hands at $ 34,495.

