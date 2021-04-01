FOREX-Dollar consolidates first quarter earnings with Biden’s spending plan

By Julien Ponthus

LONDON, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Backed by a $ 2 trillion spending plan in the United States, the dollar consolidated its first-quarter gains on Thursday, hovering near multi-month highs as positive euro zone factory data they countered the announcement of a new confinement in France.

* In midday trading in Europe, the dollar index was stable at 93,208, close to a five-month high of 93,439 hit on Wednesday.

* The greenback gained 3.57% against a basket of six prominent currencies during the first quarter of 2021, its best quarterly performance since 2018, amid investor bets on a rapid and robust economic recovery.

* The gains came as the euro, the main component of the index, suffered from concerns that the euro zone’s economic recovery is being hampered by a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

* The euro was trading 0.06% higher at $ 1.1735, after hitting a five-month low of $ 1.1704. Against the British pound, the continental currency improved 0.08%, after reaching its lowest level in 13 months, at 0.85025 pounds.

* The dollar held firm against the yen after ending March with its highest monthly gains since November 2016. On the day it was trading at 110.80 yen, after having advanced to 110.97 yen, its highest level in a year.

* The yuan “onshore” spot closed its local session at 6.5739 units per dollar, its lowest since November 30. Data showed that Chinese manufacturing activity expanded in March at its slowest pace in nearly a year.

* Although currency trading is expected to slow for Easter in many parts of the world, the dollar could advance if a number of key US indicators surprise with an improvement.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)