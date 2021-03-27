FOREX-Dollar closes stable but near four-month highs due to economic optimism

By Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson

NEW YORK, Mar 26 (Reuters) – The dollar was stable against major currencies on Friday, but still near its four-month highs on optimism about the economy and coronavirus vaccines in the United States, approaching its highest level against the yen in 10 months.

* Against a basket of six currencies, the dollar stood at 92.7200 units, en route to a weekly gain of 0.7%. The market ignored data that showed consumer spending fell in February.

* Against the Japanese currency, the greenback rose to 109.80 yen, close to a high since June, but then traded at 109.64 yen.

* “Many have been reconsidering the bearish sentiment that has been around the dollar since the middle of last year,” said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank.

* “Basically, the markets expect that the successful rollout of the vaccine will lead to higher inflation and force the Fed to reconsider (its stance), and interest rates will have to go up sooner than is projected. That translates to in the currency market, “he added.

* US Treasury yields rose but remained below the one-year high they reached last week.

* Applications for unemployment assistance in the United States fell to a low of a year last week and President Joe Biden said he would double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million injections 42 days ahead of schedule, which which supports optimism about the dollar.

* The euro regained ground from Thursday’s four-month low, although the common currency is still battered by doubts about slow vaccines and rising infections in Europe.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Wilson, Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)