FOREX-Dollar affirms itself for safety search as COVID-19 cases increase

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Apr 21 (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Wednesday from a seven-week low it hit overnight, as broad weakness in stocks triggered by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in countries like India and Japan generated renewed appetite for the lure of a safe asset like the greenback.

* The security bet also supported the Swiss franc and the yen, while the outlook for the global economy turned sour.

* The greenback weakened more than 2% in April after a sharp rise in March, at a time when investors were betting that a global economic recovery based on the distribution of vaccines will improve demand for currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar.

* The dollar index, which compares the US currency to six prominent rivals, was up 0.11% to 91.321 in London trading after falling to 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3.

* The rebound in the dollar was also accompanied by a decline in the yield on Treasuries, as investors assess the increase in COVID-19 cases against a broad-based sell-off on the greenback in recent weeks despite the strong US retail sales and employment data.

* The main victim of the appreciation of the dollar in London trading was the euro, which fell 0.25% to $ 1.2000, after hitting seven-week highs of $ 1.2079 overnight.

* In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was trading around $ 55,000, consolidating after hitting $ 51,541.16 on Sunday. On April 14 it reached a record high of $ 64,895.22.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)