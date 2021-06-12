Forest Whitaker would return as Saw Gerrera in Disney Plus’s ‘Andor’

As the second half of the year approaches, more rumors begin to emerge about the new Star Wars series on Disney Plus. Even more so because, as you surely know, there are many productions of the franchise that are on the way. One of them is Andor. We talk about the series of Captain Cassian Andor, the character he played Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Today we bring you information about its cast.

The Star Wars community echoes that the aforementioned Mexican actor is not the only one who will reprise his role as Rogue One. Forest Whitaker would once again put himself at the feet of Saw Gerrera, a key character to steal the plans for the Death Star. To be honest, his supposed appearance on Andor shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

The funny thing is that his signing for Andor, in fact, has been revealed “by accident”. And is that Stellan skarsgard, who will make his Star Wars debut in the same series, said in an interview that recently filmed some scenes with Forest Whitaker. The conversation was discovered by a Reddit user, who after noticing such an important announcement on Swedish radio, shared it with the community of fans of the intergalactic saga.

Why isn’t Forest Whitaker’s return as Saw Gerrera a surprise? First of all, because character is a key piece during the first years of the Rebellion. We must not forget that Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One, a period in which Gerrera was already known.

Proof of the above is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the popular video game from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment. Saw Gerrera appears as a supporting character shortly after starting the hunt for the Jedi (Order 66) between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope. It also had space in Star Wars: The Bad Consignment, the newest animated series in the franchise.

Unfortunately we don’t have any more official details on Andor. As has happened with other series, Lucasfilm maintains the path of secrecy. Of course, it is a fact that the production started filming recently because multiple photos were leaked from the set. The release date obviously remains a mystery.

