Forest Whitaker to return as Saw Gerrera for the Andor series

It is currently in full production “Andor”, the prequel series to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” that will explore the life of Cassian Andor and the events that led him to sacrifice his life for the Rebel Alliance. In this series we will see some faces that we already had in the 2016 film such as Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma or Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi. Now, one of the new faces of the franchise has revealed a relatively important character from Star Wars who will also return for this series.

In an interview with a Swedish radio station, the actor Stellan Skarsgard has confessed that he has shared “juicy scenes” with actor Forest Whitaker, noting that he had had “at least two good scenes” with the actor.

Whitaker played Saw Gerrera on “Rogue One,” an extremist rebel who had lost his mind after so many years fighting. This character originated from the animated terrain in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and has subsequently appeared in “Star Wars Rebels” and more recently in “The Bad Remittance,” creating an arc that shows his fall from grace into extremism.

We will see what stage of his life is explored in this Star Wars series that will be one of the novelties of the Star Wars universe that will arrive on next year to Disney +. In fact, it aims to be the third Star Wars premiere for the platform, after the series “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

There is no official synopsis, but we do know that the series will tell the Cassian Andor origin story, to take us even to childhood. The idea would be to tell us his story until he ends up joining ranks with the Rebels, thus linking with ‘Rogue One’. Possibly, the series has more than one season.

Via information | Sverige Radio | The Direct