Forest, the popular productivity app has a great new alternative

Make the most of your time to do all the things you have pending with a new app called Cultivate, about which we tell you everything.

Sometimes you have to give little-known applications a chance, because who knows, maybe you are about to discover your new favorite app. That we have done with Cultivate, a new app which serves as an alternative to Forest if you want improve your productivity.

At Cultivate, every task you want to do on a regular basis is a plant that you have to water to keep it in top condition. If you do not comply with what was planned, for example, you do not exercise 3 times a week, the plant withers. We have done a test with this interesting app, and we can tell you how it works. This is all you have to do if you want to improve your productivity.

Beautiful and easy to use, this is Cultivate

In the first place, when talking about Cultivate we must mention that it is a free app for Android devices. At the moment, it is only available in English, but you can use it without problems if you master the most basic terms of this language, since its interface is very intuitive. Knowing these data, you can download and install it from the following link.

Once installed, it is time to open it for the first time, which takes you to the main page of the app, which will appear empty. Are you the one you have to fill them with pots that will be under your responsibility. What should you do to take care of them? Just meet the goals you set for yourself.

The purposes that you configure in Cultivate can be of four types: daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. It is you, of course, who chooses how often you want to do this habit. After setting the purpose, you just have to tap on its corresponding pot to water it when you’ve done the activity in question, like going for a run.

This is, in theory, how Cultivate works. In short, it puts in your hands the life of several virtual pots that will die if you abandon the purposes that you have established yourself. In more detail, These are the steps you must follow to use Cultivate:

Open the app on your mobile, click on the + icon on the bottom.Choose a name for the plant, for example, “Sport.” Select the water amount you must receive to stay alive, it has to be a number. watering frequency: daily, weekly, monthly or yearly. “Plant it” to save the configuration and that the pot is already under your responsibility.

If you have given Cultivate a chance and you have already downloaded it, you will see that it is an application with a simple interface, with the basic elements to help you maintain your desired productivity level. You know, try to carry out the activities with the planned frequency so that the plants do not wilt.

