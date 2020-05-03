SOROCABA – A park ranger was killed, this Saturday (2), during the operation of the Environmental Police against an illegal mining that operated inside the Intervales State Park, in Sete Barras, in the Ribeira Valley, in the interior of São Paulo. The park, a comprehensive protection reserve with 41,000 hectares of Atlantic forest, has been considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991. The prospectors used a combustion engine, mercury, machines and tools for extracting gold in clandestine mining in the middle of dense forest.

The operation started on Friday afternoon (1) and extended until Saturday night, in the Saibadela neighborhood, at the point of convergence of Intervales with another state park, Carlos Botelho. The initial objective was to combat the illegal extraction of palm hearts from the juçara palm, a tree typical of the Atlantic forest, threatened with extinction. After a four-hour walk in the company of two park rangers, the environmental police located the illegal gold mine. The four miners who were on the scene responded by shooting at the group.

Ranger Damião Cristino de Carvalho Junior was hit in the head. Another member of park security was shot in the leg. Three prospectors managed to escape, but one of them was arrested by the police. With two wounded guards, one in serious condition, the police asked for support for the air group of the Military Police. Due to the dense forest and the lack of visibility to land at night, the rescue only took place on Saturday, the following day. The helicopter helped the injured, but Ranger Damião died after arriving at the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon (3), the other suspects in the murder of the environmental watchman had not been arrested. The Forestry Foundation, an organ of the State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Environment, which manages the park, issued a note lamenting the death of the server “cowardly murdered by criminals”. In the note, the foundation sympathizes with the family’s pain and wants Damião’s example to guide future generations “to build a better world, with more tolerance, more love and respect for others and nature”.

A collective of environmental organizations led by the Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica released a note of solidarity with the family of Damião and of repudiation “in a vehement way to the escalation of violence and illegality in the socioenvironmental cause from north to south of Brazil, killing innocents, as has just happened in Sao Paulo”.

According to the note, the management of conservation units in Brazil has suffered from the reduction of staff and the precariousness of the infrastructure of environmental protection systems. “This ends up creating even more pressure on park rangers and outsourced surveillance services that are ahead of Brazil’s natural protection,” says the note.

The text recalls that “the speech and actions of the federal government strengthen the permissiveness of illegal invasions for clandestine activities with mining, which generate practically irreversible environmental impacts in areas designed to preserve the nature and well-being of the whole society”.

The note, also signed by Imaflora – Institute for Forest Management and Certification, National Network Pro-Conservation Units, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and WWF-Brazil, recalls that the act of violence happens shortly after the disclosure that a new decree of the federal government can reduce the protection of Brazil’s most devastated biome to benefit interests of the real estate sector.

Proposal by the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, intends to change the decree that regulates the Atlantic Forest Law, maintaining protection only for typically forest formations, which may reduce the protection of the biome by 10%, as reported by the State in April 27.

President Jair Bolsonaro lived his childhood and youth in Eldorado, a city next to Sete Barras, in the Ribeira Valley, where part of his family still resides. When Bolsonaro visited the region as president in June last year, he promised regional political leaders measures to encourage mineral exploration in the region. At the time, the president spoke about graphite exploration projects for the extraction of graphene in two deposits mapped in Miracatu, in the same region. Vale do Ribeira concentrates 80% of the state’s Atlantic forest areas.

