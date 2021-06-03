Forest management, key in the fight against climate change

Shutterstock / ronstik ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1viqpb5uaHyPi2OFYjWa9A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GqO9ytOXUvsXUFMygOk6WQ–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/53f669c2befd0261e6416673ae91d3cc” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1viqpb5uaHyPi2OFYjWa9A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GqO9ytOXUvsXUFMygOk6WQ–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/53f669c2befd0261e6416673ae91d3cc”/>

On May 21, the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law was published in the Official State Gazette. Although it represents a great step in the fight against climate change, in many areas it is considered that it should have been more ambitious and among them is the forestry sector. Suffice it to remember that approximately one third of the CO₂ of human origin emitted into the atmosphere is captured by terrestrial ecosystems, mainly by forest systems. That is why they are a fundamental tool in climate change mitigation strategies.

These removals are used to offset emissions from other sectors in accounting to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gases in the European Union by 2030. To increase this sink effect, the current accounting system primarily encourages reforestation.

However, the importance of forest management over existing stands should not be forgotten, overlooked or underestimated, both to favor their adaptation to the new climate scenario – and thus avoid their degradation and the possible return of CO₂ to the atmosphere – and to improve and increase their carbon fixation capacity (without forgetting to guarantee the provision of the rest of the ecosystem services that forests provide to society).

Graph showing carbon absorbed and emissions avoided

Forestry increases CO₂ absorption

From the point of view of the intervention on the forest, there are two main aspects in which forestry can affect the carbon fixation capacity, modifying the composition and the thickness.

Increase in the number of species present in a forest. The diversification of a forest mass can be achieved through the application of release cuttings, the opening of gaps in the canopy and even through enrichment plantations. This diversification entails an increase in total productivity and its carbon fixation capacity, as well as a lower vulnerability to biotic and abiotic agents.

Reduced competition and increased vigor and growth of trees. It is the result of the application of clear and short improvement. These treatments allow to increase the CO la fixation capacity of the remaining trees, allowing the obtaining of final products of greater dimension and quality. Products that usually have a longer useful life, so that the carbon will be retained for a longer time.

Pines of the species Pinus sylvestris

Separated pines and thickets

The improvement of individual growth compensates for the specific reduction of the existing trees in the forest. It is scientifically proven that the application of certain clearing schemes can increase the total CO₂ absorbed by the forest throughout the production cycle. This effect is more evident if we consider not only the standing biomass, but also the biomass extracted throughout the cycle.

Read more

It has been estimated that while in a Pinus pinaster pine forest the carbon fixation in all the components (aerial biomass, roots, forest soil and extracted products) throughout the cycle is 317 MgC per hectare, when clearing is carried out. this figure increases to 373-379 MgC per hectare (figure 4).

Bar graphic

To this greater fixing capacity should be added the fact that a managed mass is more resilient and less vulnerable to climatic events and disturbances such as pests and fires, thereby reducing the probability of return of CO₂ to the atmosphere by managing.

To these circumstances must be added, in addition, the substitution effect that the use of products of forest origin has on the carbon balance, compared to others generated from hydrocarbons or for which large amounts of energy have been needed in their manufacture. .

Promote forest management

There is already an extensive scientific bibliography on the important contribution that silvicultural practices have in carbon fixation, both in vegetation and in the soil. It is necessary to increase it, but above all to make it known to owners, forest users and society in general.

This approach must be projected both on the existing stands and on the future new repopulations, to guarantee their correct attention through sustainable management. We must avoid at all costs that they suffer the abandonment that thousands of wooded hectares in our country are suffering today.

Masses of conifers as a result of the repopulation effort carried out in our country during the second half of the 20th century or forest formations that appeared spontaneously as a consequence of the rural abandonment experienced in the last 50 years and on which there has been no intervention at all. Formations, all of which are currently in an evolutionary state of high competition, preventing the system from continuing to perform its carbon fixation functions in biomass and in soils and restricting the provision of many other ecosystem services that society demands from the systems. forestry.

These forest stands have fossilized their structure and remain in a disturbing state of dormancy. A forest fire would release in a few hours the valuable carbon stock slowly hoarded over the years. Forest fires that all models predict will increase in frequency and severity in the coming years and that will be more difficult to extinguish without the necessary prior treatments.

Unfortunately, up to now the different international political vicissitudes have not allowed the creation of any mechanism that favors the adoption of measures to conserve and increase the capacity of natural sinks, as indicated in the Paris Agreement in its article 5.

The forestry field is being relegated from the policies and socio-economic development associated with the new framework of commitments. This creates uncertainty regarding the availability of resources for the conservation of stocks and the adaptation of plant formations.

CO₂ as currency

It is therefore clear that the importance of forests in the fight against climate change is unquestionable. The regulatory framework that is being developed to combat climate change has shaped CO₂ eq as a new monetary unit constituted to link economic activity based on hydrocarbons with the impact on nature.

If environmental regulations adopt the application of the “polluter pays” principle, it is logical to think that forestry activities that favor removals and ensure that emissions are not generated should have some kind of economic return. Failure to do so is to disassociate forestry from climate policies and, perhaps more disturbing, from the new and expected model of socio-economic development. Failure to do so is to delve into current pressing problems in rural areas such as aging, depopulation or fires.

It must be taken into account that a sustainable management and use of national forest resources would also result in the improvement of the biodiversity of other regions of the planet, avoiding the importation of forest products of non-certified origin and helping to avoid imports of plant and animal species and microbiological of doubtful origin.

While nature may seem like a very broad concept on a global scale, it has a very concrete and defined meaning on a local scale. All the world’s forests present different realities and needs that must be known and addressed and which, taken together, will offer an excellent tool in the fight against climate change.

The adaptation of the forest masses and the increase in their carbon stores cannot be achieved without serious and constant sustainable management, supported by scientific and technical criteria, with specific objectives that allow monitoring of the progress that is made.

We must establish the necessary lines of action to achieve a sustainable and active forest management of forests. Only this management will make it possible to reduce the vulnerability of forests to forest fires, increase their resilience (resistance to pests, diseases, water stress), guarantee their biodiversity, promote the obtaining of different ecosystem services and increase their capacity to fix atmospheric CO₂ .

This article has been written in collaboration with Sergio de la Cruz, technical director of the Forum on Forests and Climate Change.

This is the third installment in a series of articles focusing on forests, their important role as carbon sinks, and their relationship to climate change.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Agustín Rubio Sánchez receives funds from the European Commission DG Environment, the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Autonomous Community of Madrid. He is a member of the Spanish Society of Soil Sciences, of the Spanish Society of Forest Sciences, of the Spanish Association of Terrestrial Ecology and of the Remedia Network, as well as a member of the Forum on Forests and Climate Change.

Rafael Calama Sainz is a member of the Official College of Forestry Engineers, the Spanish Society of Forest Sciences and the Forum on Forests and Climate Change. His line of research is financed through competitive projects of the Spanish Research Agency and MITECORD.