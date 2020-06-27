The air fire management agency said that the flames covered 1.15 million hectares in areas inaccessible to firefighters

RUSSIA.- The forest fires in Siberia they have increased fivefold in the last week, according to the air service of firefighters Russian.

Great extensions of the enormous region suffer a heat wave with few precedents. Last week 38 degrees Celsius were recorded in the Verkhoyansk population above the Arctic Circle. If confirmed, it would be the warmest day ever recorded in the Arctic.

Avialesookhrana, the air fire management agency, said the flames covered 1.15 million hectares in inaccessible areas for the firefighters.

The most affected area is the Republic of Sakha, where Verkhoyansk is located, with 929,000 hectares on fire.