Foreigners own 57% of the Spanish Stock Market

Madrid, May 25 (EFE) .- Non-resident investors in Spain owned in March 57.2% of the total value of the shares of the main selective of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, which represents a volume of 312,547 million euros, the highest since January 2020.

This is clear from the new statistics on the sectoral distribution of ownership of the IBEX 35 shares that the Bank of Spain has begun to publish.

According to these data, in March, IBEX 35 shares reached a market value of € 546,285 million, their highest level since January 2020.

Of the total, most of the participation in shares of the Spanish Stock Exchange corresponded to foreign investment, with those 312,547 million euros, 57.2% of the total.

Non-financial corporations reached 128,730 million euros, 23.5%, and families, with 77,594 million euros, 14.2%.

Finally, the public administrations monopolized 3,471 million euros of the value of the IBEX 35 shares, 0.6%.

