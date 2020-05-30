The opposition to the foreign policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government, led by Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, has brought political parties and members of the Itamaraty of all governments together since the country’s re-democratization. Former foreign ministers and ambassadors organized themselves in the so-called Ricupero Group, which put side by side historic opponents in diplomacy who now articulate support and defend actions in Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to prevent damage to the country’s image and disrespect for the Constitution, which, according to them, are promoted by Bolsonaro’s administration.

Last week, Rubens Ricupero – ambassador, former international adviser to President José Sarney – and Celso Amorim – chancellor of Itamar Franco and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – met with representatives of foundations from eight parties to expose the group’s concerns. The meeting was coordinated by Renato Rabello, former president of the PCdoB. There were also representatives of PT, PSDB, Rede, Cidadania, PSB, PDT and PSOL.

At the meeting, diplomats told the parties why they consider Araújo’s actions to violate the constitution. The arguments should serve to question the captions in Congress and the STF. “Brazil is isolated. This will have serious consequences for the future of the country,” said Ricupero, who names the group for symbolically representing a link between two wings of national diplomacy.

After the meeting, the PSB decided, through Deputy Alessandro Molon (RJ), its Secretary of International Relations, to send a request for Araújo to be summoned to Congress so that he “could present and clarify questions about the systematic violations of the Constitution in conducting foreign policy. Brazilian “.

“The situation in Brazil in terms of foreign policy is regrettable, deplorable. The image of a balanced performance by Itamaraty built over decades of work is being quickly destroyed. We are a country that does not deserve to be taken seriously. We have recently been criticized for Paraguay and Colombia because of our policy against the coronavirus. They look at us with disbelief, which brings a lot of damage to Brazil “, said Ricupero.

For Molon, actions in the Supreme Court must also be analyzed. “We do not rule out going to the Supreme Court to block actions by the Foreign Ministry like the one that left Brazil out of the global effort to search for a vaccine against the covid-19.” The leader of the PSDB in the Chamber, deputy Carlos Sampaio (SP), affirmed that “foreign policy must be at the service of Brazilian interests and diplomacy, as the term itself says, is averse to confrontations with Brazil’s leading commercial partners. , such as China, and criticism of international organizations, such as the WHO “.

The criticisms made of China by Araújo and Bolsonarism are one of the main complaints against the actions of the current chancellor. The fear is that they will harm exports to the Asian country by agribusiness – China is the country’s main trading partner.

Other points also mobilized the parties. One was the decision for Brazil to remove all its diplomats from Venezuela, leaving 12,000 Brazilians residing in that country without any consular assistance. Representative Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) asks Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights, Déborah Duprat, to take steps to compel the president and Itamaraty to reopen the embassy or at least the consulate in Caracas to “ensure protection of Brazilian citizens who are there under any pretext or reside in that country as well as protecting the legitimate interest of Brazilian companies that trade with public and private entities in Venezuela “.

Pimenta recently won a victory at the Supreme Court. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso granted an injunction suspending Bolsonaro’s decision to expel diplomats from Venezuela. For professor and former chancellor Celso Lafer – governments Fernando Collor de Mello and Fernando Henrique Cardoso -, “political control and oversight of the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy are growing in the National Congress”.

According to Lafer, the group of chancellors was built “by people of different political orientations and views”. For him, it is “an effort to make a vital center feasible to aggregate – and not to fragment – Brazilian society, which is so necessary for proper governance”.

The chancellors’ action provoked a government reaction. In an article published in Estadão, Vice President Hamilton Mourão stated that the group uses its prestige “to make hasty conclusions and point out the country ‘as a threat to itself and others in the destruction of the Amazon and the aggravation of global warming’, a frivolous accusation”.

In addition to Ricupero, Lafer and Amorim, former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso – Chancellor of Itamar Franco -, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira (Michel Temer), José Serra (Michel Temer), Francisco Rezek (Fernando Collor) are part of the group of ex-chancellors de Mello) and ex-secretary of Strategic Affairs Hussein Kalout (Michel Temer). They published an article in Estadão and in other newspapers in the country with the title The Reconstruction of the Brazilian Foreign Policy.

For FHC, the document must be the embryo of new initiatives. “As far as I am concerned, without partisanship or sectarianism, the answer is: yes.” He said he believed in specific actions that unite the parties. In the same vein, Amorim said he expected “a reaction from other sectors, which may not have realized that, although it is crazy, there is a method in the Bolsonaro government”.

“It is up to congressmen to take a more direct approach,” he said. “We created a convergence between us around democracy and the defense of the Constitution, a dialogue between forces ranging from the DEM to the PSDB and the PT,” said Aloysio Nunes Ferreira. For the group’s articulator, the political scientist and professor at Harvard University Hussein Kalout, the action is “just beginning”.

The fundamental criticism of the ex-chancellors is that the Bolsonaro government violates the principles of Article 4 of the Constitution with its foreign policy. “The Executive has a certain margin of appreciation in its interpretation and application. This margin, however, has limits. What we argue in our article is that the diplomacy of the Bolsonaro government exceeded these limits, which are a normative framework to be followed”, said Lafer.

The group denounces Brazil’s submission to the foreign policy of the Donald Trump administration as well as “support for coercive measures in neighboring countries, violating the principles of self-determination and non-intervention”. For Amorim, Brazil today “has become an international pariah”.

O Estadão he sought out Itamaraty about the actions of the ex-chancellors and the parties, but the portfolio did not manifest itself. On Twitter, after the article was published, Araújo called Fernando Henrique, Ricupero and Amorim “champions of hypocrisy”.

