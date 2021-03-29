Foreign Ministry asks not to confuse “the rules of football” with the law in Kosovo

03/29/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has asked this Monday not to confuse “the rules of football” established by FIFA with international law on account of the match between the Kosovo team and the Spanish team this Wednesday in Seville.

In a press conference with the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boukadoum, González Laya has responded like this when asked if there has been any change in the position of Spain regarding the recognition of Kosovo as there has been no impediment to dispute the La Cartuja Stadium (Seville) the match against the Kosovar team.

“Football is football and the rules of football are set by FIFA, and therefore for Spain, a country that loves football and adores good football, welcome to a good game”, said the minister.

Spain is one of the countries that does not recognize Kosovo, which unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.

The Kosovar football federation was admitted in 2016 as a member of FIFA and UEFA, which approved a match policy in relation to countries that do not recognize Kosovo.

In May 2019, the UEFA Executive Committee, meeting in Baku, decided that teams that do not want to play against Kosovo clubs or Kosovar national teams in their territory would have to organize their home matches on neutral ground, but should agree to play the home meetings in Kosovo.

Spain resigned to host the elite round of the European Under-17 played at the end of last March precisely because of the presence of Kosovo, which will play this time in Spain.

However, the minister has asked not to confuse those rules set by UEFA with those of international law. “I wish Kosovo the best, although I am going to bet on Spain,” he stressed.