In 2002, Mexico reached the highest place on the list of foreign investments in its history, in third position

However, since 2017 it has begun to notice a downward trend in its presence within the ranking

By 2020, the most attractive countries on a global scale were the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and France

For years, foreign investment has been viewed (especially in developing countries) as an unequivocal sign of economic progress. And it is that their presence tends to reflect an environment where the most important transnational companies in the world can begin to develop and promote their long-term goals. Of course, its absence in any region is a symbol that the sector is not attractive for the development of Western brands.

All this context is relevant for the news shared by El Universal. In its most recent edition of the Kearney, Mexico Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, it is one of the most attractive destinations for brands. Since 1998, only once, in 2011, the country had ceased to be considered a profitable market for investments from other nations. And unfortunately, there is a very clear culprit as to why he was left out this year.

According to the director and partner of Kearney Mexico, Ricardo Haneine, the country is no longer considered an attractive country for foreign investment due to various government decisions. The most notable are the suspension of the International Airport of the capital as well as having prioritized the projects of Santa Lucía, Dos Bocas and the Maya Train in the current context. At the same time, it was revealed that work must be done to give certainty in order to recover its old status.

The importance of foreign investment

It is not entirely surprising that Mexico’s rating has dropped to such a serious level. In Puebla, the government has refused to allow brands like Volkswagen to return to their activities out of fear of the pandemic. Likewise, it is estimated that nearly 1.5 million jobs will be lost due to this health crisis. There must also be added challenges such as financial inclusion, which have been around for years and have not been resolved by the brands.

Related Notes

This decision by Kearney to classify Mexico as a country that is not attractive to foreign investment is a very hard blow to its economy and reputation. Not only are you at risk for a slower recovery from the pandemic, now that companies fear they don’t have a profitable future in the future. In addition, it could lose important opportunities in the short term, some of which the same federal government had wanted to take advantage of.

But perhaps more importantly, it can affect Mexico’s reputation both inside and outside the country. For years, despite economic difficulties, the Republic has been seen throughout the world as a profitable future market. Now, there will be a lot of pressure to stabilize the national context and return to this ranking as soon as possible. Otherwise, much more pressure can be expected for the government in office in the medium and long term.

Other economic difficulties for Mexico

Ironically, considering its new position in the foreign investment ranking, one of the federal government’s top priorities has been to improve the economic situation. On the arrival of the new normal, the president himself said that it was in the wake of the financial crisis, not the current health situation. According to the Ministry of Finance, a rapid and sudden recovery from the pandemic is sought. Even millions were allocated to loans for various businesses.

But despite the efforts, losing the confidence of foreign investment is not the only challenge that hangs over Mexico. According to GZero, the advances that have been made in both poverty and remittances could disappear in a matter of months. According to Bloomberg, the prospect of zero growth must be faced. Something that, in the opinion of the Americas Quarterly, could last for several years, also as a result of the decisions made by the current government.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299