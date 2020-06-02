The Bank of Spain confirms that during 2019 Spain suffered a collapse of 70.8% in foreign investment that came to the country. Coinciding with the first full year of Government of Pedro Sánchez – which made its motion of censure in June 2018 and has been in office since February, when it called the general elections for the first time – foreign direct investment fell “particularly sharply” in 2019.

The Spanish banking supervisor has published a report on Tuesday regarding the investment of foreigners in the country, to publish very bad data for Spain coinciding with the march of the Government of Mariano Rajoy. «In 2019, the volume of inflows of foreign direct investment in Spain it reached 11,100 million euros, an amount much lower than that registered a year earlier, which was 38,100 million euros and that breaks with the upward trend observed in these flows since 2016 ″.

Thus, the fall is 70.8% in just twelve months. The entity governed by Pablo Hernández de Cos points out that last year there was a general weakness in foreign investment flows in countries, caused by macroeconomic events such as the trade war between the United States and China. However, when comparing with the other three large countries in the euro area, the data from Spain attracts attention. As the Bank of Spain says, in 2019 foreign direct investment flows fell somewhat in Germany and Italy and rose in France as they sank in Spain.

As can be seen in the Bank of Spain graph, foreign investment in Spain had grown consistently since 2015, being 2.5% of GDP in 2016, 3% in 2017 and 3.3% in 2018. However, in 2019, Pedro Sánchez’s first full year in government, investment fell to approximately 0.8% of GDP.

In a single year, foreign direct investment went from being the largest of the ‘big four’ of the euro, with 3.3% of GDP, to just 0.8%

Thus, in a single year, foreign direct investment went from being the largest of the ‘big four’ of the euro with respect to its GDP, to being the lowest, the aforementioned fall of 27,000 million euros. In Italy and Germany it also fell, but from 1.5% and 1.8% to 1.4% and 1%. In France, it rose from 1.3% to 1% of GDP with the Emmanuel Macron government.

Curiously, the political events in Catalonia in October 2018, with the illegal referendum of the October 1st and that they ended the unilateral declaration of independence of the nationalist faction of the Parliament and the flight to Brussels of the former president Carles Puigdemont, they hardly affected foreign investment in the country. However, the 2019 environment, with two general elections called by Pedro Sánchez for April and November, seems to have done more damage.