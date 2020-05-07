The unexpected growth in Chinese exports eases international markets, despite continuing concerns about the trade relationship between the Asian country and the United States. This good mood also affects commodities, with oil, for example, advancing close to 10% in New York. In turn, this scenario boosts the Ibovespa, which still benefits from the 0.75 percentage point cut in the Selic rate on Wednesday night, to 3.00%. In addition, optimism should be reinforced in the interpretation that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) tends to promote a further reduction of this magnitude in June, with interest going to 2.25% per year.

For Itaú Unibanco, an even more intense worsening of the fiscal situation and an even more depreciated level of the exchange rate would be necessary to prevent the Copom from repeating yesterday’s decision in June. “Our opinion is that the Central Bank BC takes the Selic rate to 2.25% per year at next month’s Copom, a level that should be maintained until the end of the year”, he says, in a note.

Despite optimism with the stock exchange on Thursday, political instability and the advancement of cases of people infected and deaths from the new coronavirus in Brazil may limit the gains. “President Jair Bolsonaro says that Paulo Guedes, Minister of the Economy, has complete freedom to make decisions. However, he vetoed the counterparts requested by Guedes in the project to help states and municipalities. . The emergency aid project for these entities was approved yesterday, as well as the so-called War Budget. Both now go to presidential sanction.

This morning, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), returned to demand dialogue between the Powers. Maia said in a live broadcast from Santander that it is not necessary to anticipate the succession in the House to deal with the crisis. According to him, Parliament wants a president of dialogue and to focus on reforms. In his view, the major obstacle for the private sector is the tax system and public spending. “This crisis will generate realignment to improve regulatory frameworks”.

However, the expectation is that the Ibovespa will advance this Thursday, but still without much strength to take large flights. As the chief economist of ModalMais, Álvaro Bandeira, has stressed, in his analysis, the index needs to establish itself at 80 thousand points, go after 83 thousand points and, subsequently, 85 thousand points, to “make this picture more consistent”.

“Today, the data from China should help the Ibovespa, in addition to the fall of the Selic rate,” says Luiz Roberto Monteiro, institutional table operator at Renascença.

China’s exports rose 3.5% in April compared to the same month a year ago, after falling 6.6% in March. Economists had expected an 18.8% decline. Chinese imports, on the other hand, fell 14.2% in the period, after a 0.9% decline in March. The projection for April was a decrease of 15.8%. As a result, the country’s trade surplus reached US $ 45.34 billion last month.

Monteiro adds that it is necessary to monitor how the foreign market will react to the employment data of the USA, which have suffered a lot from the impacts of the covid-19, and remembering that tomorrow the official labor market report in the country will be released.

Today, it was informed the data that measures the requests for unemployment assistance in the country, showing a drop of 677 thousand in the week, to 3.169 million, against forecast 3.050 million. Earlier, a Challenger, Gray & Christmas survey reported that job vacancy announcements by employers in the United States jumped from 222,288 in March to 671,129 in April, a record number in a historical series that began in January 1993 that highlights the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the American labor market.

In the corporate segment, Banco do Brasil and Ambev’s first quarter results were reported. BB recorded net income of R $ 3.395 billion, which represents a 20.1% drop compared to the same period last year. Ambev’s adjusted net income decreased 59% in the period, to R $ 1.091 billion, while adjusted net income was R $ 1.227 billion, falling 55.6% also in the annual comparison.

The Ibovespa rose 0.92%, to 79,793.81, at around 10:45 am, despite gains of more than 1% in New York. The spot dollar had a 1.94% wing at R $ 5.84, after a maximum at R $ 5.847.

In the assessment of the chief economist at Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito, after the reticence of the Selic, what had already been imagined happened: the dollar tests new maxims. He mentions that the short-term graphic points are R $ 5.86 and, afterwards, a new resistance at R $ 6.03. “The fall in the basic interest rate will not have the desired effect and may still stress the dollar,” he wrote in analysis.

