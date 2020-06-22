Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .
The 30th LaLiga match day is not over yet and at 90MIN we are already thinking about what will happen next time. A new round of matches that will be played during the week and that will start tomorrow with Villarreal-Seville, one of the most interesting duels at the top of the table, and will end on the 25th with Real Betis-Espanyol.
Villarreal vs Sevilla – Ceramic Stadium – Monday – 7:30 p.m.
Day 31 will face two teams in the fight for the European positions that, after the break, are in two states in very different ways. On the one hand, Villarreal, seventh ranked in LaLiga after three games that count for victories by the minimum. Those of Calleja have prevailed for a bit in Vigo and Granada, and also against Mallorca, which has allowed them to sneak into the Europa League. On the other hand, Sevilla, one of the teams in the best shape of the entire tournament and that after the quarantine took the ‘Great Derbi’, but has suffered two stumbles in the form of draws against Levante and FC Barcelona to fall to fourth place.
In the casualty chapter, the locals arrive with Ramito Funes Mori as the only injured and without sanctioned footballers. While Julen Lopetegui has his entire team available to visit the Ceramic Stadium. Considering the dynamics, the victory should be decided on the Castellón side, but the need for both of them to add up in their particular struggles is such that we will probably see a very even game and without many goals.
Prediction: Villarreal 1 – 1 Sevilla
Leganés vs Granada – Butarque Stadium – Monday – 22:00
Javier Aguirre’s men continue on their way through the desert in this round of Spanish football and it does not seem that they are going to leave it. The defeats against Valladolid and FC Barcelona, and the recent draw in Mallorca, have not allowed them to climb positions and remain penultimate, although they are not far from salvation. Granada gave the chime when defeating Getafe in the first ‘post-confinement’ game, but it deflated with a draw against Betis and succumbed to Villarreal this weekend, which leaves them tenths, away from the descent and still dreaming of Europe.
The locals still cannot count on Szymanowski and Diego Martínez loses José Antonio Martínez due to injury, in addition to the previously injured that we have not seen since last year. The need should be a differential factor for the ‘pepineros’ to achieve victory in their fiefdom, but between the absence of the public and their performance, only a brilliant game with inspired Oscar could lead them to victory.
Prediction: Leganés 1 – 2 Granada
Real Valladolid vs Getafe – José Zorrilla Stadium – Tuesday – 19:30
José Bordalás’s men visit Pucela in a game in which they play more than the three points since their results after quarantine move them further and further away from the Champions League and from below already threaten their European position. Meanwhile Valladolid, who won in Leganés, tied against Celta de Vigo and fell in Wanda Metropolitano, is relatively calmer, following the fight for salvation from a relatively privileged position, but without neglecting.
Looking at the infirmary of both teams, only Erick Cabaco, with his ankle injury, will miss the match since neither Valladolid nor Getafe have sanctioned players. The difference in level between Castilians and Madrid that marks the classification table suggests that victory should be for the ‘azulones’, but seeing their success in front of goal in these last three games and the consistency of Valladolid, the result could be different.
Prediction: Real Valladolid 1 – 1 Getafe
Levante vs Atlético de Madrid – Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium – Tuesday – 19:30
Those of Paco López have gone from less to more in this return to work with their victory against Espanyol after their two draws against two category rivals such as Valencia and Sevilla. However, Atlético de Madrid are bigger words and with the rojiblancos in good dynamics after defeating Osasuna and Valladolid, and the need to add three by three in their fight for the Champions, they complicate the victory for the locals, who for second time they will play in La Nucía.
No footballer on the payroll of injured or penalized for the match by Levante and Sime Vrsaljko is the only footballer that Simeone will not have for the match. The locals will not make things easy for mattresses, but the latter should be imposed by mere punch and technical quality, although you never know.
Prediction: Levante 0 – 2 Atlético de Madrid
FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club – Camp Nou – Tuesday – 22:00
The Catalans cannot afford another puncture after the draw in Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and they will have to put all their available weapons on the table so that the same thing that happens in San Mamés in the opening game of LaLiga does not happen. The rojiblancos returned with two setbacks in the form of a draw against Atlético de Madrid and Eibar, but the victory against Betis is an impulse to visit the Camp Nou.
Luckily for FC Barcelona, Aritz Aduriz will not step on the pitch after his retirement is made official, but Gaizka Garitano will be able to count on the rest of his men. Quique Setién will have to bet on a lineup similar to that of Seville as one more game neither Sergi Roberto nor Frenkie de Jong, with a soleus injury as the club has just confirmed, are available. It will be an even game, of that there is no doubt, but the locals play a lot and Messi will not allow more mistakes.
Prediction: FC Barcelona 2 – 1 Athletic Club
Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo – Anoeta Stadium – Wednesday – 19:30
Donostiarras and vigueses have yet to play their corresponding match on Matchday 30 throughout the day. Real Sociedad welcomes Real Madrid, who has the lead shot after FC Barcelona’s draw in Seville and Celta de Vigo need to add in Alavés’ visit to Balaídos to get away from relegation and climb a position at the expense of Eibar.
It is difficult to know which players will have both Imanol and Óscar García available with a game in between. Real Sociedad will not be able to count on Barrenetxea, Sangalli and Illarramendi due to injury, in doubt Ander Guevara and Willian José, warned today, will have to be careful not to see the yellow card. Sergio Álvarez is the only injured at Celta, but Yokuslu, Olaza, Aidoo, Santi Mina and goalkeeper Rubén Blanco have four accumulated yellow cards.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1 – 1 Celta de Vigo
Alavés vs Osasuna – Mendizorroza Stadium – Wednesday – 19:30
The duel in Vitoria is in a situation identical to that of the match in Anoeta with both teams still pending their duels on matchday 30. Alavés visits Celta de Vigo and Osasuna at Valencia, both today at the same time so they will have the same rest time. Attending the classification after 29 matches, both teams add 35 points and occupy the positions number 12 and 13 of the table with nine points above the descent and some tranquility.
Lisandro Magallán, with four yellow cards, will have to be careful today by Alavés, who will recover Tomas Pina and Rubén Duarte, who were sanctioned today, for Wednesday. Jagoba Arrasate will not be able to count on Chimy Ávila or Robert Ibañez or Kike Barja, and today Enric Gallego, Jon Moncayola and David García will have to be careful with the yellow cards. It is probably the most even and inconsequential game of the day so it could be chosen for either side.
Prediction: Alavés 1 – 1 Osasuna
Real Madrid vs Mallorca – Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium – Wednesday – 22:00
The white team, which plays tonight against Real Sociedad, could reach the match against Mallorca after taking advantage of the stumbling block of FC Barcelona or after missing a luxury opportunity to approach the LaLiga title, but with the same need to add the three points. The Balearic Islands must also win after their defeats against the Catalans and at the Estadio de la Cerámica, and the draw against Leganés, since they mark the descent with 26 points.
Beyond what happens today, Real Madrid will not be able to count on Jovic, Nacho, Isco and Lucas Vázquez due to injury, while neither Baba nor Koutris will be available for Moreno. The Whites should not suffer to prevail over Mallorca at home and secure three more points in a race that match by match comes to an end.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3 – 0 Mallorca
Eibar vs Valencia – Ipurúa Stadium – Thursday – 19:30
The locals have not yet won in the restart of LaLiga and the shadow of the descent lurks closer and closer. The calendar has not favored the gunsmiths, who have measured Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Getafe, and now comes another hard bone to crack like Valencia. The ches have yet to play against Osasuna at Mestalla today and depending on their result they will be more or less close to recovering the seventh position that allows them to play in Europe.
José Luis Mendilibar will return to the Eibar bench after serving a penalty at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez and will be able to count on all his troops to try to achieve his first victory in this ‘post-confinement’ league. Waiting for what happens today, the injured Garay will not be at Valencia and will recover the suspended Gayá and Kang-in Lee, while Kondogbia and Coquelin will have to save today’s match without seeing the yellow card.
Prediction: Eibar 1 – 3 Valencia
Real Betis vs Espanyol – Benito Villamarín Stadium – Thursday – 22:00
Verdiblancos and Blue and Whites will close the 31st day of LaLiga with a duel in which the ‘parakeets’ will play their salvation aspirations again and the Betis will have a new coach on the bench after Rubi’s dismissal. Betis fell at Pizjuán and San Mamés, and tied against Granada a week ago, so they need a win. It is needed even more by Espanyol, last classified on the table, who succumbed to Levante after drawing at Getafe and defeating Alavés on the return from the league competition.
Four important losses for the locals such as Carvalho, Javi García, Sidnei and Juanmi, all of them injured. And no absentee for Abelardo, who can count on all his men in a new battle for the three points with the sole objective of continuing to add to try to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Prediction: Real Betis 1 – 1 Espanyol