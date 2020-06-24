If Facebook has done anything during this period of crisis, it is exploring new ways to connect with boldness, improve its available services and expand its business.

The reasons are none other than the silver demand that the digital environment has had, which has brought new competitors to the table for the largest social network in the world that is now forced to endorse its position.

The figures speak

And is that the figures point to a digital environment especially saturated and demanded by the consumer.

Some numbers are clear about it. A recent study signed by We Are Social and Hootsuite indicates that in the world there are 4.39 billion users of which 3.48 billion (that is to say almost 9 out of 10 Internet users) are subscribers and users of a social network. These figures represent an increase at an annual rate of 9 percent and a global penetration of 45 percent.

GlobalWebIndex reports that the average user of social networks spends 2 hours and 16 minutes a day within these services, which is equivalent to about a third of their time on the internet and a seventh of the time they will have in their entire lives.

In the midst of the quarantine, these numbers have simply increased, giving way to new competitors.

At least this is indicated in a recent report delivered by Sensor Tower, which reveals that TikTok, for example, has exceeded 2 billion downloads.

To this figure were added the 315 million installations obtained in the first three months, with which the platform has positioned itself as the service with the highest number of downloads « for any application in a quarter ».

Similarly, a recent study signed by Smartme Analytics, the conclusions of which indicate that, among people under 35 years of age, the use of Badoo has experienced an increase of 52 percent; Wapo’s 34 percent; Grindr’s 24 percent; and Tinder 94 percent.

An app to predict the future

With this in mind and in search of staying competitive in the market, the Facebook team has begun testing a new application that seeks, in a way, to « predict the future. »

This is Forecast, a new app that offers users the possibility of answering related questions about the future of various topics.

In other words, it is an effort that seeks to create a community around predictions, which is initially being tested with a small group of iOS users in the United States.

The function is simple. The members of the same must answer a series of questions on various topics and then try to predict what will happen in the future. Additionally, users can ask their own questions and create discussion forums around the predictions made.

Although these predictions will live within this app, it has been indicated that with the intention of promoting the new service, some of the predictions and discussions will be made public to be shared on other platforms.

Predict the Covid-19?

While this might seem like a game, the reality is that the intentions of this new Facebook platform have a much deeper background.

Once this new app is ready to open to the public, Facebook hopes to invite members of the health, research and academic communities to use predictions about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world using this service.

What is sought is to generate a database through the information and knowledge of specialists in the subject, to make projections to the future around this disease.

The truth is that it would be necessary to know the final terms on which this tool will operate, since at least what is now known about the operation of this app could set the perfect stage to generate more fake news than valuable information about such important topics like the Covid-19.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299