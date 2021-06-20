Forecast of 65-90 million dollars for the premiere of Black Widow

Less than three weeks before the theatrical release of the movie “Black Widow” come estimates of the possible box office data you will get. It is difficult to assess what will be the next Marvel Studios premiere on the big screen. We are in a scenario where the coronavirus continues to affect the functioning of the markets, and in the case of the Marvel movie, a simultaneous premiere on the Disney + platform (with Premium Access) is added.

The truth is that although the context seems to be still delicate, previous theatrical releases, such as “A Quiet Place Part II”, “Godzilla vs. Kong ”or“ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ”have had a good theatrical release, to the point of exceeding expectations. Obviously, we are not talking about the large numbers of the pre-pandemic time, but it is good news.

The situation is expected to improve, as there is an increasing population vaccinated, and more and more cinemas are reopening their rooms, having more and more 100%. That is why the forecasts for the collection of “Black Widow” are quite promising.

The long-term forecast for the 24th Marvel Studios film points to a figure of between 65 and 90 million dollars for the opening weekend in the United States, to accumulate a total that would go between 155 and 225 million dollars at the United States level.

If it reaches $ 65 million, it would become the biggest US opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. The biggest opening so far in 2021 is for “A Quiet Place Part II, ”which raised $ 47.5 million.

That prediction is supported so far by online trends – they explain for the forecast -. The official Black Widow trailer page on YouTube has generated 14 million views with the most recent announcement posted in early April 2021 alone, in addition to the 29 million views of its first trailer posted before the hiatus on March 9, 2020. Social media engagement in general is trending on a par with previous Marvel “solo” movies like Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Comparing with other past data, we have the 38.5 million dollars that “Wonder Woman 1984” made in its premiere in December (in a scenario that was even more delicate), the more than 100 million of “Aquaman”, or the most $ 190 million from “Black Panther.”

