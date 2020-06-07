CDMX.- Heavy showers and heavy rains are forecast, accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind as storms pass, and possible hailstorms in the north, east, west, center, south, and southeast of the national territory, reported the National Metereological Service (SMN).

For the state of Guanajuato Temperatures of 35 to 40 ° C are expected, in addition to intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 ° C will also be recorded in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Colima, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 ° C will be recorded in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Minimum temperatures will be recorded from -5 to 0 ° C in Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms will be recorded in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, State of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h will be recorded in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

On the other hand Tropical Storm “Cristobal” It will continue its displacement on the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to enter land along the coasts of the United States during this afternoon-night. Its wide cloud bands will cause showers in the Yucatan Peninsula.

