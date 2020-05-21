May 20, 2020 | 4:55 pm

Analysts consulted by Citibanamex cut their estimate of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2020 once again: now they expect a contraction of 7.6%, from the 7.5% forecast in early May.

The reduction is the smallest that has been made for the GDP forecast in the last four installments of the survey, when the falls were between 0.8 and 3.7 percentage points.

Among the 26 financial groups surveyed, the most pessimistic forecast is for Valmex, which predicts a contraction of 9.7% of national GDP for this year, followed by Citibanamex with a 9% drop.

On the contrary, the most optimistic forecast is given by Epicurus Investments: a decrease of 5.8%.

They anticipate that the cycle of monetary relaxation will continue

As for the interest rate set by Banco de México, the analysts’ consensus is to cut 50 basis points in June, when the next meeting is held.

The average forecast for Banxico’s target rate for the end of 2020 is 4.50%, less than the 4.75% previously expected. For 2021 the estimate of the monetary policy rate is also 4.50%.

The estimate that the monetary policy relaxation cycle will continue is shared by Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath.

“My personal opinion is that we are still going to see drops in the monetary policy rate. I think that we have not yet reached the end point of this relaxation cycle, however, exactly how fast we are going to continue forward and how far we are going to go is not something that we ourselves know that we made the decision because it will depend on the evolution of the data, ”Heath said in an interview with economists at Banorte.

For the exchange rate, the participants of the Citibanamex Survey expect it to reach 23.00 pesos per dollar at the end of the year, similar to the previously estimated 22.95 pesos. By 2021, it forecasts that it will reach 22.25 pesos per greenback.