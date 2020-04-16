Rubén Rodríguez and Pablo López will accompany him

The race will take place on April 18

The motorsports world is looking for new ways to entertain fans in the absence of racing worldwide. The most popular are online races and Ford has joined them. Jan Solans, junior world champion of rallies, will be part of the Fordzilla team for the next endurance test.

The Spanish pilot is already training for this new challenge thanks to the technology of the company Nvidia, an expert in visualization and graphics cards for computer games. Solans explains how the endurance race will be, which for him will be something completely new, since his terrain is not exactly asphalt.

“We are going to run three drivers with a Ford GT and we will take turns. I have never raced on circuits, it will be a novelty for me,” he said.

The Catalan will not be alone in this adventure, as Rubén Rodríguez and Pablo López will accompany him. Both have extensive experience with simulators, which will undoubtedly help the team in the search for a good result and, above all, for fun.

Race Clutch has organized the test, which will be this Saturday, April 18. The circuit chosen to host this race is La Sarthe, at Le Mans, popularly known for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. There will be a free practice that will be from 12:00 to 13:00 CEST. Subsequently, the night classification from 13:00 to 20:00 CEST will be disputed, which will determine the starting order. Finally, the litmus test will come with a six-hour race, which will be between 14:00 and 20:00 CEST.

Fans who so wish will be able to witness every movement of the cars on the track through the official iRacing YouTube channel. The broadcast will also be in two languages, which will facilitate understanding.

