Ford’s semi-autonomous driving will roll out in 2021

If you want to test whether your car can drive alone, set it to drive alone. At Ford they have done it with BlueCruise, their (semi) autonomous driving system, and for this they have carried out a test that they have called “the mother of all road trips”.

Last year Ford equipped five Ford Mustang Mach-E and five F-150 pickups on a 180,000-kilometer collective journey, and the behavior seems to have been excellent. The rollout of the system will begin this year, although it will do so with several limitations, including the fact that the driver must always be ready to take control.

Many kilometers of tests

Ford had already accumulated some 800,000 km of tests throughout the development of its system – which will have future help from Google – but it did so in much shorter distances. With this project the idea was to test the behavior of your autonomous driving system for a long time on roads in the United States and Canada.

The result has been excellent, and in fact at Ford they are already preparing the deployment of BlueCruise for the second half of 2021. It will only reach the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 through a software update, but to access it, the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package will be necessary.

Although certain high-end models of those cars will receive this software update free of charge, other owners will require it. invest about $ 600 in hardware that enables this autonomous driving system.

Your car drives alone, yes, but watch out for flies

Although the system is promising, it is still far from class 5 autonomy. BlueCruise is a tier 2 system, which means that although it can assist driving, the driver will need to be ready at all times to take control.

The limitations go further: the system will only work in a fraction of the road network (mostly highways) Americans.

Specifically 100,000 kilometers of that network, which seem to be many but, as seen in the image, covers mainly the main roads of the country. Many areas will simply have little coverage unless we circulate on one of those supported roads.

The deployment of this option will therefore be gradual, and although the step is perhaps timid, it is about one more advance towards that future potential of fully autonomous cars.

