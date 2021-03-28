Ford’s last saloon will be Spanish

The announcement is now official. The Ford Mondeo has an expiration date, and with the end of the Mondeo, there will be the end of the sedans at Ford as we know them. In March 2022 the Ford Mondeo will cease to be producedAnd when that happens, Ford will stop selling saloons in the United States and Europe. Some sedans could survive in Asian markets, but the reality is that Ford’s transition to SUVs and crossovers already seems irreversible. Let’s review what reasons led Ford to make this decision, and why they are sadly justified.

For the most petrolheads or the most purists of the traditional automobile, this news hurts us. It hurts us because saloons are a type of car that we have known and lived with for as long as we can remember. The car of our grandparents, of our parents… even our own car. An ideal vehicle format for long road trips, with a large cargo space, low consumption and good dynamics – in the case of powerful versions. Powerful versions that remain flagships in many brands. Has anyone said BMW M5 CS?

The sedans have weathered the storm in premium brands, but in the general segment they have collapsed.

Unfortunately, reality tends to collide with the most romantic petrolheads. Although the premium segment is weathering the storm with fewer casualties, the general-purpose saloon segment has collapsed full. Institutions such as the Honda Accord or the Citroën C5 have disappeared, and the brands that still have a generalist saloon in their ranks only see sales drops year after year. To illustrate a button: in the UK, Ford sold 86,500 units of the Mondeo in 2001. In 2020, it was only 2,400 units.

Ford Mondeo photo gallery

The reason for the end of the Ford Mondeo is that most of its buyers have switched to SUVs and crossovers, which today already account for half of the new car market in Europe. Changes in consumer tastes have pushed sedans aside. Ford isn’t one of the most SUV-intensive brands, yet 39% of its 2020 sales have been SUVs and crossovers. The replacement of the Ford Mondeo will be, as we have already anticipated on several occasions, a crossover of generous dimensions.

It’s time to reinvent itself: the new Ford Mondeo will become a crossover?

The future of the Ford Mondeo is uncertain, like that of the bulk of the medium sedans …

The successor to the Ford Mondeo will be called the Ford Evos, and it will also be the gravedigger for the Ford S-MAX and Ford Galaxy.

A premium aspiration crossover, heavy tech loadout, and plenty of visual packaging. The successor to the Ford Mondeo will be called Ford Evos, like the prototype that anticipated the brand’s current design language almost 10 years ago. That preview of the Mondeo was a voluptuous coupe, created at a time when coupes were still aspirational cars. The news of the end of the Ford Mondeo is sad news for the Spanish automotive industry, since Mondeo is manufactured in Almussafes, at the Ford facilities in Valencia.

Fortunately, the future of Almussafes is guaranteed: in addition to producing models such as the Ford Kuga, they will begin to manufacture the 2.5 Atkinson cycle engine for the brand’s hybrids in 2022 and have received an investment of almost 30 million euros to reinforce the battery assembly capacity.

Ford Evos Concept photo gallery

Source: Coach