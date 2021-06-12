Ford’s F150 Lightning pickup breaks records despite one year left for sale

A Ford F-150 Lightning. (AP / Paul Sancya)

Ford Lightning’s F-150 pickup continues to set records: The company reported 100,000 reservations to purchase just a month after it was introduced on the market. And the first deliveries are scheduled for almost a year from now, in the spring of 2022.

The F-150 Lightning is fully electric and requires only a $ 100 refundable deposit to reserve. It starts at $ 39,974 and qualifies for the full federal electric vehicle tax credit of $ 7,500. A deluxe version with a Platinum finish currently sells for an estimated $ 90,474, a Fox Business report indicates.

It has four-wheel drive and a range of 230 miles per charge (about 370 km), but a version with an extended range up to 300 miles (480 km) will also be available. The 300-mile model is also the most powerful F-150 of all time and can accelerate to 60 mph in about four and a half seconds, putting it on par with the twin-engine Tesla Cybertruck, which is just scheduled for sale. a little before.

Rivalry between Cybertruck and F-150

In fact, the competition between Tesla and Ford – which reaches the level of social networks – for the sale of their trucks is a bit intense.

Tesla claimed to have received 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck in the five days after it was unveiled in November 2019, when the lead designer smashed its alleged bulletproof windows with a small metal ball at an exhibition, to the dismay of the audience. The event, indisputably, did not have a great impact on the fan base of Elon Musk’s company.

The video published in Tesla in which the Cybertruck literally dragged an F-150 truck in a test of strength between the two was also highly commented.

As for the ‘war of numbers’, Tesla estimated that one million people had made a $ 100 refundable deposit for the Cybertruck by the end of last month. Musk estimates that production at the Cybertruck factory in Texas will be 250,000 to 300,000 vehicles per year.

For his part, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the F-150 Lightning had accumulated 44,500 reservations less than 48 hours after its introduction in May. The F-150 Lightning will be produced at the company’s Rogue Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford is succeeding with its electric

In May, Ford reported a 184% increase in electric vehicle sales, with more than 10,300 vehicles sold. The most coveted were the F-150 PowerBoost and Escape. In particular, PowerBoost, a hybrid pickup, got a boost after Texans used the vehicle as a generator during the severe and unusual snowfall in February.

The Escape experienced a 125% growth in sales over the past year and a 132% increase in hybrid sales over the prior year. By comparison, 1,945 all-electric Mustang Mach-E vehicles were sold in May and a similar number in April.

Although both Tesla and Ford have high expectations for their trucks, a shortage of semiconductor chips due to the Covid 19 pandemic could affect their plans. In particular, Ford announced plans to reduce production and temporarily close some plants due to delays in that essential component of the vehicles.

