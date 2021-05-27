Ford’s electric scooters call for raising the bar in the industry

Year 1. 2021 is becoming the year of restart of the controversial electric scooter sector in Spain. Although this story has been going on for a long time, specifically since 2017, the return of the pandemic is being taken as a back to the streets shelving the comings and goings that this mobility option had experienced before 2020. In this way, Voi, Lime, Link, the newcomer GoTo, Bolt or Spin –the version of Ford on two wheels– assume their leading role in the streets of big cities. Now with more or less fortunate regulations that seek to curb the avalanche suffered a few years ago.

The case of Spin is peculiar within the sector. While some were born at the expense of the check on the sunny shores of Silicon Valley, others under the name of great international founders, IPOs or business groups to beat the competition, the electric scooter company has a history behind it. The well-known Ford, creator of the assembly line concept and the American Way of Life, found a problem in the new century. Although the car remains the indisputable means of transport, young people it is no longer attractive to them.

It was then that the American decided to diversify its efforts. In 2018, Ford announced the purchase of a small electric scooter startup based in the United States to compete in the business. The question that arose at that moment was when they would begin to expand to compete with the fireproof Lime.

Spin finally arrived in Spain, the kingdom of electric scooters

Three years later, and with a pandemic in between, Spin has arrived in Spain. Since March 1 in Madrid and Tarragona with 500 electric scooters in each region, the Ford subsidiary wants to approach Europe from several fronts after conquering the United States.

For now, in the capital they value their first weeks of operations as a success. 60,000 journeys in total that are intended to replace the car in large cities and with a 100% electric deployment. Because it is the means of transport against which a sector is fighting that is not entirely clear that it is winning the battle. Without official data on the table, there are not a few who already point out that it is not the car that they win, but the public transport itself or the pedestrian. Or what is the same, a public already convinced of the situation.

After the regulation of the capital

In terms of regulation, there are options for all tastes. Those who stoically resist the fine print of municipal specifications and those who reject cities in which there are too many competitors to be able to achieve good profitability, as is the case with Voi. And those who are in between. What is clear is that Madrid is not the best example of regulatory compliance. For a long time, with the distribution of scooters by areas of influence, most of the companies that operate have not complied with the ordinance created by Manuela Carmena. Its positioning? The deployment of operational units in unprofitable areas or safe is unfeasible for companies. The result is that most of the units are concentrated on the central roads of the capital, in breach of the regulations, with honorable exceptions on main roads in surrounding neighborhoods.

Now, and predictably in July of this year after the extension at the end of 2020, the sector will see regulation again. It remains to be seen if it is restrictive like the one in Seville, limiting activity and competition to a minimum. Or more similar to that of Malaga or Zaragoza with zone limitations. Be that as it may, Spin declares that they have been speaking with the City Council of the capital for some time To form part of that new regulation.

Going for a more demanding regulation

From the Ford subsidiary they have it clear. If in 2018 the sector was in a position to demand the council, the maturity of the sector now points to a change in the balance. It is the City Council that must ask the participants for more. “It must raise the level of demand for partners that are operating in terms of security, skills and activity,” says Roger Puigví, Government Partnerships Director of Spin.

In any case, Spin wants to go a bit further and aims at a fleet of electric scooters that is capable of parking autonomously in case of not being properly parked. For now remotely and in the future via artificial intelligence. They also work on a three-wheeled scooter model, much safer and more stable which to date is only being tested in the United States. The issue of electric bikes is not yet on the table. Although it is Spin’s origin business, the company states that at the moment there are no plans for the deployment of a fleet in this new resurgence that the resurgent bicycle sector is taking after the chinese debacle.

