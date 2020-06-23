A Ford concept car went on sale on the Bring a Trailer website on June 12 and was sold on June 15 for $ 11,000 to the man who designed it.

Ford Via Concept was built by Ghia in 1989 and revealed in the Chicago Auto Show from 1990. The car was offered by an Ontario Ford dealer who bought it in 2002 and was using the non-working vehicle as an exhibit.

This car was designed by a team that includes Ian Callum, a prominent designer who participated in several Jaguar and Aston Martin production vehicles.

The car was sold with a CD from the band The Proclaimers, which had been added as an Easter egg since its inception.

Being a concept car, it has concept elements such as photosensitive glass roof panels that can darken in sunlight. Dual aircraft-style fuel filler caps are located at the rear and feature an active rear wing that may or may not be an active feature.

Although in its creation it had a turbocharged V8 engine, the Via Concept is just a showpiece. The car does not have a powertrain; even the steering wheel is just for showing offline to the front wheels.

In short, this is definitely a good piece of Ford history. But it is strictly a static vehicle for show only.

***

It may interest you: