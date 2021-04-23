Ford would revive f-150 lightning | Motor

During the 90s, the pick-up segment had an interesting kind of subsegment with the high-performance versions: the GMC Syclone, the Chevrolet 454 SS, the Dodge Dakota R / T and of course the Ford F-150 Lightning, to name a few. And now, according to rumors published by Ford Authority, Ford is considering bringing back a high-performance F-150 for the street.

The news certainly sounds attractive but to tell the truth you have to take it with great caution because Ford Authority does not mention exact sources or data and instead only limits itself to saying they understand that the brand “is currently considering a new high-performance Ford F-150 for the street.”

Ford F-150 Lightning, render Ford Authority

For this reason it would also be difficult to point to which engine Ford would use for this future and hypothetical F-150 Lightning, but Ford Authority’s bet would be on the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that with its two turbos achieves 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. Nothing bad. Our bet? (or wish, rather): the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 in the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R reaches 526 horses. Dreaming is worth it, right?

Regardless of which engine you are going to mount, you know, assuming that this new variant does indeed become a reality, It would also have a series of modifications in terms of suspension and tires that are up to the task to deal with the expected power and performance.

Regarding the design of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Authority made some renderings with the keys that could be expected: a lowered suspension, the aforementioned wheels with black wheels and side exhaust outlets. The renders show a double cabin body, which in the eyes of the writer is not so attractive how could it be a single cockpit, just like the previous two generations of the Lightning.

1993 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning

Regarding these, the first was produced between 1993 and 1995, with the Windsor V8 engine of 240 horsepower. The second generation of the Ford F-150 Lightning was produced between 1999 and 2004, with the Supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V8. In principle, it left the factory with 360 horses of power, a figure that since 2001 has risen to 380 horses.

1999 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning