Ford won’t sell 2021 Maverick pick-up in Europe

For Ford’s American division, the new Maverick is a truly important vehicle. It is the vehicle that replaces bestsellers such as the Ford Focus or the Ford Fusion, which have ceased to be produced to accommodate the vehicles on which Ford bets its future: SUVs and crossovers. The Ford Maverick will take customers from the SUV segment and the compact segment, and thanks to its hybrid powertrain, it promises very careful consumption. And it is a real shame that Ford has decided not to sell it on the European market.

Built on the same platform as Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Maverick are pick-ups with a monocoque architecture and high efficiency. In fact, they use the 190 hp hybrid mechanics of the Ford Kuga and homologate a average consumption of 6.3 l / 100 km. The proof that they aren’t made for gross abuse is that these hybrid pickups are front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is only an option on the more powerful 2.0 EcoBoost trim. In short, the Ford Maverick is to the Ford Ranger what the Ford Bronco Sport is to the Ford Bronco, an SUV in another suit.

The Ford Maverick also shares a platform with the Ford Kuga.

Be that as it may, it is an attractive vehicle, with a high load capacity and efficient mechanics, which if sold in Spain would enjoy a brand new ECO label from the DGT. Despite the fact that in the United States it has a price that starts at $ 20,000 and it would not be an excessively expensive car once it was sold in Spain, the bad news is that Ford has no intention of selling it on this side of the pond. And he has explained the reasons to Automotive News. And the main reason is a large drop in demand for pick-ups in all Europe.

The Ford Maverick is back! Can we enjoy this hybrid pick-up in Europe?

A few years ago, Ford was selling the Maverick in Europe. Was a …

Europe experienced a pick-up boom about four years ago, but it was short-lived. Faced with an uncertain future and loaded with highly restrictive regulations, pick-up customers have turned to SUVs en masse, vehicles that they can purchase with plug-in or electrical mechanics. Ford is one of the few manufacturers selling pick-ups in Europe, and your Ford Ranger is selling well in the region. In fact, in the first quarter of the year its European sales increased by 44% to 12,000 units. A figure that is not the same for other manufacturers.

European customers have pivoted from pick-ups to SUVs. Mass.

Beyond the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, pick-up sales are low or testimonial, and manufacturers like Nissan announce the end of institutions like the Nissan Navara. Ford will soon launch a new generation of the Ranger, built alongside the Volkswagen Amarok, which it is developing for Volkswagen. This concentration and productive synergy will save the Rangers, but does not justify the arrival of a Ford Maverick with low sales and difficult commercial exit. It’s a shame, but I’m afraid we’ll have to limit ourselves to a lot of SUVs and very few pick-ups.