Ford will have a bronco, an explorer and a ranger, all electric before 2030

Ford revealed the plan to ‘electrify’ your portfolio that brings with it not only a greater investment in the manufacture of electric vehicles and the presentation of the new platforms modules on which they will be mounted, but confirmed that the pick up, the truck and the campero Bronco under this format and with 4×4 traction.

Roughly, Ford announced that it already has at least two modular platforms and 100 percent electric for its future plug-in vehicles that will equip several new cars that will arrive before 2030 with all-wheel drive or rear and who works in the new generation battery development, including solid and high density, to equip them and raise the ranges of autonomy and power.

Ford Ranger will be electric

Also, the brand specified that it will carry out the investment of more than 30 billion dollars before 2025 to accelerate the production of this type of cars since it is expected that by the end of the current decade the 40% of your sales correspond to electric cars.

Finally, the brand announced that its future electric vehicles They will include vans of different sizes, medium pick-ups, 4×4 trucks, and medium-sized cargo and passenger vehicles, that is, almost all of its current portfolio.

Ford Explorer will be electric

This means that among the next vehicles 100 percent electric be the Explorer, Expedition, Ranger and of course, the Ford bronco 4×4, and that anticipation was presented based on his new platform and a sketch on it identifying each vehicle.

Even if Ford did not go into details, some of these vehicles are expected to use the base of the F-150 Lightning that it was just presented and that the next vehicle would arrive before 2025.

Ford Bronco 4×4 will be electric

Ford wait to 1/3 of the large truck segment be electric in order to 2030, which represents more than 800,000 units

New Ford Electric Platforms