Ford will close its financial businesses in Argentina and Brazil

Militia Mafia Expands Power in Brazil with Pirate TV Service

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 28 (.) .- Some 33 million people consume pirated subscription television in Brazil, an illegal service that causes exorbitant losses in the country and in which the “militias” of Rio de Janeiro have a strong participation . The number of Internet users who receive the pirated service more than doubles those who pay for it to legalized companies, so the prohibited practice leaves losses worth 15.5 billion reais each year (about 3.1 billion dollars), of which 12.9% corresponds to taxes that the country stops collecting. The service – known in Brazil as “Gatonet”, a name that emulates the expression “give a hare”, used in several countries to refer to a hoax, is provided in various ways. Among the most used are boxes – known as TV Box – that turn a common television into a smart device (“Smart TV”) and that have become a new source of income for organized crime in Brazil. RÍO DE JANEIRO, A SEPARATE CASE According to Brazilian Customs, the illegal use of these equipment is widespread throughout the country. However, Rio de Janeiro stands out, since just over a million irregular TV Boxes were seized there since last year, representing losses of more than 470 million reais (about 94 million dollars) to organized crime. Throughout Brazil, about 1.4 million were seized. In Rio, the “militias”, as the paramilitary mafias are known -and which dominate 57.5% of urban territory in Rio-, hold control of essential services such as electricity, gas, water and transportation in various favelas of the city. , where they exercise power. The internet and subscription TV and films are also under his command. Anyone who wants to have any of these services in those depressed neighborhoods will have to contract it with these groups, made up mostly of policemen – active, retired or expelled – because they do not allow the inhabitants of the favelas to do so with legal companies or with rivals, under penalty of putting their lives and their families at risk. As . was able to verify, just for the installation of the subscription TV and movies service, an inhabitant of the Mangaratiba favela must pay the militias 90 reais (about 18 dollars) and another 60 reais (12 dollars) each month, a cost rather high for those who live in these communities. To that must be added the price of the internet, also illegal, which is around 50 reais ($ 10) a month. But the “Gatonet” has been expanding in recent years beyond the favelas and is already commercialized in middle-class neighborhoods of Rio, where it generally charges door-to-door service. With the advantages of direct connection on devices with internet access, it has been expanded even further. According to a study carried out in March and published by the Brazilian Association of Subscription Television (ABTA), 27.2% of Internet users over 16 years old -33 million people- consume pirated TV and subscription movies, while only 14.9 million Brazilians did it legally in 2020. The reason? The costs that, depending on the modality, can be reduced to only 10% of what a duly regulated company charges in the country. AN ISSUE THAT CONCERNS THE AUTHORITIES Several authorities consulted by . indicated that most of these devices arrive in the country as smuggled and already adapted with an application that allows connection to TV channels and movie platforms that are protected by intellectual property. like HBO, Amazon or Netflix. “100% of these devices arrive from the Asian continent” by sea and land, “we are fighting that,” Paulo Aurelio Pereira da Silva, coordinator of the Action Plan to Combat Piracy of the National Telecommunications Agency ( Anatel). The penalties for this crime range from signal blocking, equipment seizure and fines, up to four years in jail. The matter worries the authorities because there are studies that indicate that the equipment that is being used to break the signals of subscription TV and movie platforms can capture information improperly without authorization. “We have very robust information that indicates that they could even be used to carry out network attacks and even tear down a government portal,” the Anatel expert warned. María Angélica Troncoso (c) . Agency