Ford will build a new light commercial with an electric version

Enlarge

The North American brand will allocate a new commercial model to its Craiova plant, in Romania, which will begin to be assembled from 2023.

Ford has confirmed this week that it will invest 300 million dollars (about 250 million euros) in the manufacture of a new light commercial to take shape at the Romanian plant in Craiova, where they give life to the Puma and the EcoSport, from 2023. This model, of which specific data is still unknown, will have a 100% electric version scheduled for 2024. Also, as the company itself reports, it will have engines state-of-the-art gasoline and diesel such as those produced at the Dagenham factory. The transmissions, meanwhile, will come off the Halewood assembly line (outside Liverpool.)

VIDEO | 2021 Ford Ranger Wildtrack: better than a Hilux?

All in from Ford to electrification

The truth is that at the moment nothing else has transpired about this new model. What we do know is that it is a project that is part of Ford’s commitment to its entire range of commercial vehicles has zero emission capability, either in an electric or plug-in hybrid version, in just three and a half years. This, according to their forecasts, will favor two-thirds of Ford commercial sales to be EV or PHEV by 2030.

“Ford’s Craiova operations have a strong record of world-class competitiveness and flexibility. Our plan to build this new light commercial vehicle in Romania reflects our continued positive partnership with suppliers and the local community, and the success of the entire Ford Craiova team, ”said Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley. «Adding a fully electric version by 2024 means that Craiova will be ours third facility in Europe to build an all-electric vehicle. It follows recent investments this year in the Electrified Vehicle Center Cologne, Germany, and Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant, Turkey, and sends another clear signal that we are on the fast track to deliver to our customers. of commercial vehicles a zero-emission future in Europe ”, he concludes.

View model information