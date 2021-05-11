Ford wants to produce its own batteries in 2025 | Motor

Ford intends to manufacture its own batteries for its electric cars in 2025. In 2025 we will have enough volume to justify our own factory, “a company executive told CNBC in the United States.

The advance of electric mobility in the United States – electric car sales are expected to increase 70% in the country this year, compared to the 345,000 sold in 2020, according to a study – is causing several companies to consider enter into the manufacture of batteries, the key element to lower the cost of zero-emission vehicles.

In a sector dominated by Asian companies such as CATL, Panasonic and LG Chem, some manufacturers like Tesla they already make their own batteries, and among the biggest in the sector, German Volkswagen and Japan’s Toyota have already announced important investments.

The next to take the step to produce your own batteries could be Ford, which this April announced a $ 185 million plan (153 million euros, at the current exchange rate) to develop batteries, both conventional and solid state, in a Michigan plant (United States) called Ford Ion Park, which will have 150 employees.

The plan of the American company is to produce its own batteries in 2025, when they calculate that their electricity sales will have a sufficient quota to make it economical to supply their own energy cells

“Right now we don’t have enough scale to justify our own battery plant. But by 2025, as we launch the F-150, the E-Transit and some other electric model that we have announced, we will have enough volume in North America to justify our own factory“revealed Ford’s chief product officer, Hau Thai-Tiang, to the American CNBC.

Ford introduced its first 100% electric model in 2019, the Mustang Mach-E SUV, which competes with the Tesla Model Y. In addition to several hybrid models, the American company intends to launch this year a purely electric version of the Transit van and the F-150 van, one of the hegemonic cars in the United States market.

The American company intends to invest 22,000 million dollars (18,000 million euros) by 2025 in electric vehicles, to which is added 7,000 million more in autonomous driving. “Ford’s transformation is happening and we want to lead the electric vehicle revolution and the development of autonomous driving,” said the company’s CEO, Jim Farley, in the announcement of its 2020 results, when it billed 18% less due to the impact of the pandemic.

Solid state batteries, one of Ford’s bets

Ford’s plans include its future battery factory to produce both conventional lithium-ion batteries and solid-state cells., the next generation that is considered one of the best alternatives to extend its autonomy and make this component cheaper, responsible for between 30 and 40% of the cost of an electric car.

Replacing the liquid electrolyte with a solid material increases the life of the battery, since it avoids one of the problems of the liquid electrolyte, which solidifies and eats the separator between cathode and anode, causing its degradation. At the same time, a solid electrolyte allows the use of materials in the anode that facilitate a higher density, which translates into more autonomy.

The entry into the battery startup is part of this offensive Solid power, which has raised 130 million dollars (108 million euros) in this month of May with Ford and BMW as main investors and its main attraction is its advance in solid state batteries. According to this company, its batteries can save between 15 and 20% more energy than lithium-ion batteries.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Miguel Ángel Moreno.