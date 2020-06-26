All its factories will use renewable energy in 2035

The manufacturer will invest 10,450 million euros

Ford has confirmed in a statement that it intends to be a carbon footprint-free company in 2050. Earlier, in 2035, it estimates that all of its plants will run on renewable energy.

Limit CO2 emissions It is not just about what the cars do once they leave the factories. The entire construction process of the same, as well as the rest of the operations of the manufacturers, can limit damages to the environment. So there are various plans between brands to limit their carbon footprint. In the case of FordFor example, the goal is to be a carbon dioxide neutral entity by 2050. And not only that, but all of its plants must use renewable energy by 2035. In fact, its UK, Romania and Cologne facilities already use renewable electric energy.

Ford considers that in order to achieve the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 they face a series of challenges that point in several directions, such as the laws in force in each country, economic conditions, acceptance by customers and the availability of electricity and carbon-free fuels.

To achieve these objectives and others that have to do with sustainable mobility, Ford is going to allocate 11.5 billion dollars, which are about 10,450 million euros. All models of the brand will end up having an electrified version at least for sale.

“Carbon neutrality seeks to achieve ‘zero emissions’ of carbon by balancing those emissions with carbon removal. To achieve its goal, Ford will initially focus on three areas that account for approximately 95% of its carbon dioxide emissions. : Vehicle usage, its supply base and company facilities. We can develop and manufacture great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business, and protect our planet at the same time. In fact, those ideals complement each other. ” Bob Holycross, responsible for Sustainability, Environment and Security, has declared in this regard.

